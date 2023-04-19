Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Food festival season is upon us, with three big ones planned over the next three weekends. On the heels of this Saturday’s West Virginia Food Truck Festival at the Eleanor Park & Fairgrounds in Putnam County, next Saturday, April 29, sees the return of Flowers After Hours in the colorful outdoor pavilion at downtown Charleston’s Capitol Market.

This spring mixer from 6 to 9 p.m. that evening will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres by James Beard-nominated Chef Paul Smith from 1010 Bridge paired with specially selected wines from The Wine Shop’s Ted Armbrecht.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you