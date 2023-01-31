Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In case you missed this truly huge local food news last week, our little ol’ town of Charleston had not one, but two chefs named as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards for “Best Chef in the Southeast” this year.

That’s two out of only 20 chefs honored from the six states of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you