I’m always on the hunt to discover exciting, new restaurants when I travel. So when I ventured up to Stonewall Resort for the Appalachian Dinner Series event I told you about last week, I also used that opportunity to seek out any hot dining spots in the area that seemed worth checking out. Thyme Bistro has always been my go-to spot for a nice bite in Weston, but now I have another gem to add to my rotation there.

When a Google search turned up a joint serving “authentic Texas barbecue” in the heart of West Virginia, I had to give it a try. And while South Texas Barbecue Co. may look like a simple storefront from the outside, it’s turning out some pretty awesome wood-smoked brisket, pulled pork, sausages, burgers, tacos and more in a cool little space inside those red-brick walls.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

