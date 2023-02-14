I’m always on the hunt to discover exciting, new restaurants when I travel. So when I ventured up to Stonewall Resort for the Appalachian Dinner Series event I told you about last week, I also used that opportunity to seek out any hot dining spots in the area that seemed worth checking out. Thyme Bistro has always been my go-to spot for a nice bite in Weston, but now I have another gem to add to my rotation there.
When a Google search turned up a joint serving “authentic Texas barbecue” in the heart of West Virginia, I had to give it a try. And while South Texas Barbecue Co. may look like a simple storefront from the outside, it’s turning out some pretty awesome wood-smoked brisket, pulled pork, sausages, burgers, tacos and more in a cool little space inside those red-brick walls.
Wanting to try as many different meats as humanly possible (you know, for lunch) I bellied up to the counter for a three-meat platter piled high with deliciously moist and tender chargrilled brisket, juicy smoked pulled pork and tangy, glazed burnt ends I could eat like popcorn.
Other choices include barbecue ribs, pork belly and sausage -- which sounds like a great trifecta to try next time.
My meal also came with two homemade sides. The mac ‘n’ cheese was fine, but the savory, seasoned, soupy cowboy beans spiked with meats and greens were out of this world. I’ll order a double helping of those next time, unless I cave and sample the coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad available.
Also on the menu are BBQ nachos with avocado crema and salsa queso, loaded mac ‘n’ cheese topped with pulled pork or brisket, a taco flight featuring three different meats, and some pretty righteous-looking, ground-in-house brisket “smashburgers” served on sesame seed buns from a local bakery (seriously, the guys sitting at a table next to me each ordered a different one and I couldn’t stop staring the whole time).
Occasional specials include treats like pork belly ramen, smoked turkey and chopped chicken. There’s also banana pudding and cheesecake for dessert, but don’t be surprised if you have to take it home after diving into all of these healthy portions.
Speaking of food to go, all of South Texas Barbecue Co.’s slow-smoked meats can be served on a sandwich, in a platter, on a taco with house-made tortillas or by the pound to take home with you. For food on the go, the restaurant also has a traveling food truck that occasionally sets up at spots throughout central West Virginia.
So the next time you find yourself heading north, be sure to make a stop in the South. At South Texas Barbecue Co., that is.
Make time for Thyme Bistro
Although I can’t wait to get back to Weston for more of that barbecue, I won’t forget my old favorite stop: Thyme Bistro.
For those who are unfamiliar, this once-small café moved to larger digs a few years ago to accommodate a growing fan base of folks craving the restaurant’s elevated salads, sandwiches, burgers and entrée specials.
Creative selections include the Spicy Pig Sandwich with ham, pepperjack cheese, bacon jam and jalapeno mayo on sourdough; the Campfire Chicken Sandwich with muenster cheese, bacon bourbon onions and smoky aioli on brioche; and the Dutch Club with turkey, bacon, Havarti, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheatberry bread – each served with a choice of bistro fries -- either garlic parmesan-dusted or served with house-made aioli.
There’s also a Greek pizza on the menu, along with a pepperoni and cheese board, grilled steak, chicken or salmon salads with homemade dressings, and a couple of fancy-like bistro burgers.
Previously named one of the “101 Most Unique Places to Dine in West Virginia” as part of a statewide voting promotion conducted by the West Virginia Department of Tourism, it’s easy to see (and taste) why Thyme Bistro made the list.
Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as "The Food Guy."