Short Story Brewing in Charleston has beer (and pizza!) fans all excited with the announcement that popular Morgantown-based pizza joint Lefty’s Place will soon be serving up slices at the popular new taproom on Summers Street.
Having never been to Lefty’s, I was taken aback by all of the “oohs and aahs” following the announcement, so I did a little digging.
Open since 2016, the family-owned pizzeria at 503 Burroughs St. in Morgantown has secured a legion of fans throughout North Central West Virginia for its Detroit-style pizzas and calzones, multi-flavored wings, sandwiches served on fresh-baked, 8-inch rolls, tasty bar apps, salads and more.
A small cocktail menu in Morgantown also includes tasty libations like a Strawberry Basil Lemonade with vodka; Lefty’s Lemonade with vodka, raspberry and Sprite; and a trio of different dark rum drinks featuring the likes of pineapple, coconut, banana, peach, cranberry or orange juice.
Although Lefty’s full menu won’t be available at its new Short Story location, their mouthwatering pizzas will be, along with a few other salads and such (no wings or fries, though, since there’s no hood on site for ventilation).
I spent the better part of an afternoon absolutely drooling over the restaurant’s Facebook photos showing both Detroit (thick) and Tavern-style (thin) pies like the Notorious P.I.G. (pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon), The Nucky (Italian sausage, red onion, cherry pepper and garlic), The Betty White (spinach, ricotta, garlic, olive oil) and The Mother Theresa (fried chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing).
There are also Fully Loaded and Margherita options, or you can build your own pizza or calzone with your choice of nearly 20 toppings.
No specific opening date for the local Lefty’s has been announced yet, although Short Story says they’re shooting for the first week of May.
Hand-crafted West Virginia beers paired with hand-made, Detroit-style pizzas? Sign. Me. Up.
O’Charley’s closes at Trace Fork
When word got out this past Saturday that the O’Charley’s at Trace Fork was suddenly closing the next day, I had the same initial reaction as many.
It’s about time. No surprise there. Can’t believe it lasted that long.
I don’t like to see any restaurant go out of business, even a national chain, but that place had been on a downward spiral for years.
Just two weeks ago I was making a run to Lowe’s next door and realized I still had an O’Charley’s gift card that someone had given me months ago. I literally said to myself, self, you better use this now because there’s no way this place will be open much longer.
So I pulled in for a beer and a salad. All I can say is, the beer was good. Everything else — the food, service, décor, cleanliness, overall vibe — was just, well, sad.
But when I heard rumors that the place was closing this past weekend, I wanted to stop in and get the official word myself. When I did, I bellied up to the bar and started to pepper the staff with questions.
Here’s what I learned: Yes, it closed this past Sunday.
And when I popped in on what was the last night they’d be open — during what should’ve been the dinner rush hour — I was one of only six (yes, six) customers in the entire restaurant.
But what we six customers saw was employees hugging and crying, knowing they would all be out of a job the next day and might never cross paths again.
I’ll always choose an independent, locally owned restaurant over a national chain, but my few minutes there reminded me that these are real people, not unlike you and me, who suddenly found themselves out of a job.
That hit hard, so I left with a heavy heart — and also a bit of a scoop. According to several sources, another company has apparently bought out the lease and is taking possession of the building, so there may be a new restaurant or business coming to the space soon. Stay tuned for details.