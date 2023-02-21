Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Who’s ready to Dip into some phenomenally good home-cookin’ made with oodles of heart and soul?

The East End Resource Center will once again present the popular Heart & Soul Dip Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 25, at 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston’s East End. The longtime event’s name was inspired by the fact that it happens in February, a month that includes Valentine’s Day (Heart) and is dedicated to Black History (Soul).

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you