Despite a little rain on Sunday, the inaugural Saint George Festival outside Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Cathedral on Court Street featured two days of Mediterranean food, wine, beer, games, shops and live music this past weekend.

I stopped by when the gates opened on sunny Saturday and enjoyed a bounty of baked goods – including a delicious, fresh-fried doughnut dusted with powdered sugar – before immediately diving into a hearty grilled steak and chicken platter served with hummus, pita and a Greek salad.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

