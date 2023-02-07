Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If you’re looking for a great food- and spirits-filled weekend nestled in relaxing and gorgeous surroundings, set your GPS to Stonewall Resort in the rolling hills of Central West Virginia near Weston. I was lucky enough to score a ticket to the recent sold-out Big Timber Brewing Co. craft beer pairing extravaganza there, the first in a group of four Appalachian Dinner Series events taking place at the resort this winter. On a snowy Saturday evening tucked into Lightburn’s Restaurant overlooking the stunning lodge, lake and golf course, some 60 guests were treated to a special evening featuring a four-course meal prepared by Stonewall Executive Chef Corey Pickens, with exclusive beers paired by Big Timber brewer Matt Kwasniewski.

Elkins-based Big Timber, by the way, was the first West Virginia brewer to win a medal at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival just a few months ago and was named Best Brewery in West Virginia by Brilliant Stream.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

