After months of anticipation, The Pitch of KC officially opened in Kanawha City Monday after a “by invitation only” soft opening for friends, family and other VIPs over the weekend.
I was lucky enough to score one of those coveted spots, but I never do an official restaurant review right when a new place opens. It seems only fair to give them a little time to work out any kinks and get into a groove first. After that, they’re fair game.
What I can tell you now is that this place looks great.
Working with construction crews from the original Pitch in Dunbar, The Pitch of KC owners Jim McDaniel and chef John Wright have transformed the old Kobe Asian Fusion location into a large, bustling sports bar and grill that has a very similar look and feel as its counterpart at the Shawnee Sports Complex at the other end of the valley.
There’s a lot of the same wood, stone and steel elements, the same signature red-and-black colors and branding, and the same tantalizing menu of apps, burgers, sandwiches, salads and pizzas. There’s also a full bar and Stumptown Ales filling station in the new place, where pints of draft beer are filled and sealed through a hole and magnetic cap on the bottom of the glass.
Pretty cool.
The Pitch of KC will be open for dinner only seven days a week for now, but plans to add lunch hours in the near future.
•••
Charleston Restaurant Week is in full effect and I already have a couple of visits under my belt.
Quite literally.
I have a few more reservations on the books, plus I can’t wait to hear about your favorite menus and dishes this week. Be sure to let me know what plates and places blow you away, then I’ll round up our “best of the best” here next week!
•••
After sharing memories earlier this month of eating at my grandparents’ houses growing up, so many of you called or wrote in to tell similar stories from your own childhoods.
And several of you even made Mammaw’s jam cake as well, even though I forgot to provide one very important bit of information with that recipe. That would be the baking temperature, which is 350 degrees.
“I just baked your Mammaw’s jam cake and it is delicious,” wrote Sherry Hughes, whose own email address was “mamawsherry.” She added: “I also think I have a recipe for the starter for sourdough bread. I will check and send it to you via email. I have not made it for a long time, but will look through my recipes this weekend.”
I told her that I actually did have Mammaw’s recipe for the sourdough starter and bread around the house somewhere, I just needed to dig it up.
I did that this week, so now I just need to get to baking!