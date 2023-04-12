Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If you love a good food truck — or better yet, lots of them — you’d better make tracks to the West Virginia Food Truck Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Eleanor Park & Fairgrounds in Putnam County.

Billed as the largest event of its kind in the state, more than 20 food trucks and counting have already signed up for the festival, which will also feature live entertainment, a cornhole tournament and other local vendors selling their wares.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

