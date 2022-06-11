Charles Loeb Jr. still remembers his father’s elation when the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation began its statewide college scholarship program in 1982.
Charles Loeb Sr. is quoted in the Foundation’s report that year.
“The Foundation has become a great resource in our community for meeting a wide variety of needs and problems in an innovative and flexible fashion. It provides an effective way for individuals, business firms and private foundations to invest in the welfare of our community,” he said.
Four scholarship funds — the W. P. Black Scholarship Fund, the Mason Crickard Fund, the W. Baker Hall Memorial Fund and the Kamm Family Fund — were established that year. The elder Loeb was chair of the board at the time.
“I remember him being so excited when these college scholarship funds were set up and what a difference that was gonna make,” Charlie said. “He just was beside himself at how big a change that was gonna make.”
That’s because his father was once a recipient of that kind of generosity — so he knew first hand the kind of difference it could make. After growing up in the 1930s during the Great Depression, Loeb Sr. was awarded a scholarship to go to college. Charlie said this is what made his father so passionate about giving back to the community.
“That made such an extraordinary difference in his life and so nothing was more important to him than endeavoring to see if we could have funds within the community to give people a chance to go to college who might not otherwise afford to,” he said.
It’s also the same philanthropic spirit that — six decades ago — drove other community-minded donors to pool their resources in a way that would benefit their city and surrounding communities for generations to come through what is known today as The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.
The idea for the community foundation was born in 1957 when local leaders began gathering to discuss the creation of “The Charleston Foundation.”
Three years later after expanding to include the surrounding areas of Charleston, the foundation would assume the name “The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation” and hold its first formal meeting.
Today, the foundation serves six counties: Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay, Lincoln and Fayette.
In 1962, the foundation was officially chartered and later recorded their first contribution of $100.
In 1965 the foundation awarded $1000 to the Morris Harvey College, now University of Charleston, nursing program beginning its long history of grant giving.
Since then the foundation has granted more than $165 million supporting projects such as the Arthur B. Hodges Center for the Elderly, the Samaritan Inn, the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center and the Charleston Area Medical Center Cancer Center.
“I am just amazed at the generosity of the people in our community and the visionary leadership that those founding fathers showed,” said Michelle Foster, president and CEO of the foundation. “So I believe in the people that we have now in the community and I see our foundation continuing to grow and continuing to be responsive to community needs.”
Charlie remembers his father being concerned about the welfare of the people in Charleston, his hometown. The foundation was a way to give back to the community that he loved.
“His passion was really on the basic needs of the community,” he said.
As a part of his father’s legacy of giving, Charlie has served on the Foundation’s board of trustees since 2012. This year he will step down from the board but plans to stay involved as a volunteer.
Chair of the board, Susan Shumate, is also a legacy member. Her father, W. E. ‘Ned’ Chilton III, former publisher of The Charleston Gazette, became involved in the foundation in its early years.
Chilton often worked late, meaning the family didn’t regularly discuss the foundation’s activities when she was a child.
“I didn’t hear about it at the dinner table all the time but I certainly knew how important it was,” Shumate said.
“In my household it was always a really important philanthropic endeavor in this area and to give back to your community and to be able to volunteer with something like The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is very impactful,” she said.
Recently, the Foundation was one of the proud donors of the Kanawha County Public Library renovation.
This month The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation will celebrate its 60 year anniversary.
The Foundation’s anniversary celebration will begin June 11 with a day of service. Foundation volunteers will be serving at Manna Meal, gardening with the Keep Your Faith Corporation at Mary C. Snow Elementary and picking up trash around Slack Plaza.
On June 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Foundation will hold “STEAM for All” an event for families and children offering hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
The event will be part of festivALL, another one of the Foundation’s beneficiaries, with the involvement of the Clay Center and the Kanawha County Public Library. It will be held at the Brawley Walkway and the City Center at Slack Plaza.
June 13 through June 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Foundation will hold “Lunchtime with the Arts” at the City Center at Slack Plaza. These events will be free for anyone to attend.
This event will include free concerts by local musicians The Unit, Three’s Company Blues and The Spencer Elliott Trio and a community mural project led by local artist Nichole Westfall. There will also be food trucks at the event.
The Foundation’s final celebration event will be held Thursday, June 16 at the Clay Center at 5 p.m. The event will include a dinner and a 60th anniversary presentation featuring the Appalachian Children’s Chorus and guest speaker Douglas F. Kridler.
Kridler is the president and CEO of The Columbus Foundation. Kridler’s attendance will be a reminder of the Foundation’s first community reception in 1965 when Harrison Sayre, a founder of the Columbus foundation addressed the group.
“That was actually a coincidence but it’s a nice kind of bookend to our beginning and to where we are right now,” Charles Loeb Jr. said.
The anniversary celebration will also support various local businesses including Fife Street Brewing, The Bullock Distillery, The Wine Shop, Rock City Cake Company and Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream.
Admission to the anniversary dinner costs $60 and tickets can be purchased at the Clay Center box office or online at tickets.theclaycenter.org/. For more information on these events and the Foundation in general, visit tgkvf.org/ or call 304-346-3620.