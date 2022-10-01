Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MILTON — Pumpkin spice lattes, falling leaves and pumpkin patches are all signs that autumn has arrived. Another indicator that the seasons are changing is when corn mazes start popping up in fields around the state.

The crisp, fall air; kids laughing and running about; cornstalks that tower over your head and wood crackling on a bonfire — these icons of autumn are all things that you will experience at the Corn Maze at Cooper Family Farms in Milton.

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com.

