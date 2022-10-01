MILTON — Pumpkin spice lattes, falling leaves and pumpkin patches are all signs that autumn has arrived. Another indicator that the seasons are changing is when corn mazes start popping up in fields around the state.
The crisp, fall air; kids laughing and running about; cornstalks that tower over your head and wood crackling on a bonfire — these icons of autumn are all things that you will experience at the Corn Maze at Cooper Family Farms in Milton.
While lots of folks have experienced the fun of getting turned around in a corn maze, few understand the work that goes into creating the attraction.
But that really is the most interesting part.
Owner-operator Kim Cooper says the process of creating the corn maze starts way back at the beginning of each year.
“Well, we start on New Year’s Eve of every year. This is our 22nd year, and we have a whole group of our people that come over here and work. And some of our really close friends will sit down around the fireplace at the house on New Year’s Eve. And we come up with ideas. We brainstorm some different ideas, whether we want to do something that’s agricultural based. Do we want to do something that’s politically based, do we want to take on something that might be a hot topic? We’re not afraid to cross those lines and stuff, but we’ll sit down and try to figure out what we’re going to do,” Cooper said. “That’s our first step.”
The next step — translating the design from paper to the field — is significantly less cozy, and markedly more laborious.
“We’ll brush hog it, get it all cleared, plow, fertilize, plant, then have everything ready. And then we go back in and we flag it, because that’s when we lay our design into the maze itself. Then we’ll cut it out using a Gravely,” Cooper said.
For the laypeople, Gravely is a commercial lawn mower company that originated in Dunbar.
While some farmers use specialized equipment to do the majority of their work, Cooper says his farm relies on something a bit more — organic.
“Everything that we have runs on something called sweat equity, meaning that we do everything manually,” Cooper said.
As you can see, the creation of the corn maze is not easy work.
“There’s hundreds of man hours that are invested into this maze before the first person ever goes through it,” Cooper said.
It takes months upon months of manual labor and creativity to transform a field of corn into a fun-filled maze, complete with trivia and riddles to help navigate it.
“We try our best to do it so that the most people can have the most fun possible,” Cooper said. “Once we get you checked in, then you’ll move to a different line and there’ll be something called passports. On that passport, there are 10 questions, and what you and your group have to do is, you have to go find a decision point — which is a numbered post that’s driven into the ground — and answer that question. And it will either tell you to go left or go right. And if you make the right choice, it takes you in the right direction. But if you make a wrong choice, it’ll put you in big circles, long dead ends, and you’ll wander around for a little while.”
And if the question “What happens if I get lost?” is now rattling around in the back of your mind — well, just know you wouldn’t be the first person to do it.
“I can’t think of a day last year that we didn’t have to go in and find at least one group or one person,” Cooper said.
So don’t worry too much; even if you get turned around, you will be found — eventually.
Owning and operating a corn maze wasn’t exactly part of the Cooper Family’s life plan. But through hard work, they have cultivated part of their farm into a must-do autumn attraction.
“The reason that we started the maze in the first place was to give families and to give church groups and the community a place to just relax, come down, have a seat around the fire, go through the maze, enjoy some quality time with each other,” Cooper said.
“This is our 22nd year. [We] really didn’t have any idea the first year whether this was going to be a go or not. And it’s grown every year.”
To learn more about the Corn Maze at Cooper Family Farms, including hours of operation and special events, call 304-634-MAZE or follow them on Facebook.