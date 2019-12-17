The presence of Christmases past in South Hills cottage

James Dingess is what you might call a stickler for details.
When he painstakingly restored the worn, all-but-crumbling old cottage he found in South Hills a dozen years ago, he replicated the English country manors he fell in love with during his travels — right down to the vintage huntsmen fabric he used on drapes in what used to be a smoking room.
“I had always gone to London but I’d never gone out into the English countryside, so when I did, I fell in love with the Cotswolds and the cottages and that part,” Dingess said.
“There are people living in three or four-hundred-year-old cottages. And that was before we were even a country,” he added, still amazed.
He dreamed of decorating the 1938 stone house for a turn-of-the-century Christmas some day, with a special focus on Charles Dickens and the fictional characters from “A Christmas Carol.” But first, there was work to be done.
“The bank wouldn’t even lend money on it, it was that bad,” he said.
He secured the funding and held an open house to celebrate with gape-mouthed friends struggling to be positive.
“One lady pulled me into the kitchen and said, ‘What are you thinking?’” he remembered, amused.
Everything had to be redone.
“The electrical, the plumbing, I mean everything — the flooring,” Dingess said.
He looked past the many, many problems and saw the potential. Now, 12 years later, his cottage looks like it belongs nestled among the countryside across the pond.
“I always say I went from the hills of England to the hills of West Virginia,” he said.
Today, the home is filled with antiques collected from a lifetime of travels. Some of the most special finds come out at Christmas: a collection of 19th and 20th century children’s sleds, wool and leather mittens from the 1950s, a restored snow sled that sits on the front lawn, old Christmas stockings.
A box full of lead strands that resemble tinsel.
“They’re illegal now because of the lead content,” Dingess said. “You can use them but you can’t sell them.”
A double angle oil lamp that hangs from the ceiling in the living room.
“This oil burning lamp is now used for lighting the homes of thousands of such particular people as ex-President Cleveland, the Rockefellers, Carnegies, Thaws, etc.,” noted an article about such items published in the periodical Suburban Live in January 1904.
He is particularly fascinated with Charles Dickens, whose most famous and popular work was “A Christmas Carol,” with the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, the hard-working Bob Cratchit, and the clerk’s crippled young son, Tiny Tim.
“I do a Charles Dickens Christmas,” he said.
Beneath a painting of an old curiosity shop, he has a display of items straight out of Dickens’ story. There’s a pewter plate with the jovial final scene, a pair of old spectacles and more.
“I use a beaver hat and I say, ‘That’s Bob Cratchit’s hat,’ and just laid it by the door when he came in,” Dingess said.
He’s added fresh greenery and gives a nod to the story’s Christmas miracle.
“I’ve got Tiny Tim’s crutch leaned up in the corner and people say, ‘What happened?’ I say, ‘Well, he got well. He didn’t need his crutch anymore.’”