The West Virginia Humanities Council will host Morgantown native William Brewer for an author event on Wednesday, August 10, at 6 p.m. at Taylor Books.

A prominent poet whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Nation, and The Best American Poetry series, “The Red Arrow” is Brewer’s first novel. It was released earlier this year and is available now from Amazon and can be ordered from most local bookstores.

Amy Deal is a resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She blogs about her literary experiences at authoramydeal.com and can be reached by email at authoramydeal@gmail.com.

