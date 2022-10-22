The shakiness of your body as you leap off the platform, the wind gushing past you faster than any thought that can run through your mind, the adrenaline pumping through your blood as you pull the parachute, hoping you packed everything perfectly.
“BASE jumping is a completely different type of feeling. You get that speed of acceleration, you get that sensation, and it’s a different type of feeling,” said Charlie Anderson, a BASE jumper who was at Bridge Day in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve last weekend.
While only BASE (building, antenna, span, earth) jumpers get to actually feel what it is like to fly through the air and pull the cord of a parachute, thousands of bystanders got to witness the incredible sport at Bridge Day.
But BASE jumpers don’t typically get many opportunities to enjoy their hobby — especially in front of a crowd — due to restrictions. That’s one of the reasons Bridge Day is such a big deal.
“I don’t think there’s any other parks right now that allow BASE jumping. And here, it’s just that one day. It is illegal to do it any other time. But that one day, for Bridge Day, we’ve got the resources in place to — not really make it safe; you can’t ever make it completely safe — but certainly to make it safer,” said Dave Bieri, district supervisor of the New River George National Park & Preserve.
Safety, of course, is the main reason for many parks to prohibit BASE jumping. Bridge Day has been able to continue the tradition of allowing hundreds of individuals to leap into the wind because of its strict safety precautions.
Emergency preparations are enforced to make sure that medical care is on sight and ready to assist any jumper who may possibly need it. Each jumper is also required to complete 50 prior parachute jumps, sky dives, and/or BASE jumps to be allowed to solo jump on the day of the event.
While the safety of the jumpers is a huge concern, the safety of the visitors is also a very high priority on the day of the event.
“Well, there’s a few safety considerations besides just the safety of the jumpers. There’s safety of people on the bridge, too. If [BASE jumping were] allowed, on any day, you have people jumping off the bridge. Well, traffic’s rolling across the bridge and that’s likely to cause an accident. So just closing down the bridge so that we don’t have to worry about traffic coming over the bridge that day is certainly a big part of it,” said Bieri.
The fact that jumpers have a safe and legal place to practice their sport makes Bridge Day very special. It brings jumpers from all over the United States to our wild and wonderful state.
“One of the big reasons why we like [Bridge Day] is because this is one of the few occasions where BASE jumpers get to come out and we get to publicly BASE jump in front of the people and show everybody what it’s about,” said Anderson. “Most time, BASE jumpers have to hide when they go BASE jumping. It’s nice being able to be proud of what you do and get to show it and share it with everybody else.”
And it seems as if many other jumpers feel the same.
“We had over 300 jumpers this year, and down at the bottom where they’re landing, quite a few of them thank us for allowing them to do this every year,” Bieri said.
The funny thing about Bridge Day is that it was not originally created to be what it is today.
“It started not long after they opened the bridge. I believe 1980 was the first year that they did a Bridge Day, and it kind of started as a celebration of the construction of the highway bridge. And it had a few different forms over the years. At one time, they did some bungee jumping and some other things, but the BASE jumping is kind of what worked well there. And that’s kind of become a tradition ever since,” Bieri said.
And that tradition is something that isn’t going to change now that The New River Gorge is officially a national park and preserve.
“There’s no thought at all of not doing it [Bridge Day]. It’s been a big thing here. And really, we’ve been national park service ever since the first Bridge Day. We’re national river. We’ve now been redesignated as a national park. And Bridge Day is something that’s not just not a park event as much as it’s a state, community event, really,” Bieri said.
This long-lived tradition has left its mark on many jumpers, and it is something they look forward to every single year.
Harold Herzig, bridge day BASE jumper since 1987, said, “Oh, it’s great. It’s great! It’s my favorite day of the year!”
For more information about Bridge Day 2023, visit: https://officialbridgeday.com/