LOGAN — Cars and trucks began lining up around the wrestling ring at the Fountain Place 8 Cinemas in Logan hours before the first bell rang just after 8 p.m. Friday.
A few people were already sitting out in front of their vehicles, holding umbrellas over their heads to deflect the last harsh rays of the sun as it began to slip behind the closed theater.
Like many theaters in West Virginia, the Fountain Place 8 shut down in March, but has, so far, been unable to reopen.
“COVID has been tough for theaters. It’s been tough for everybody, I guess,” said Gary Damron, All Star Wrestling promoter. He has worked at the theater for more than a decade.
In happier times, on a Friday night, the Logan County movie house would be full of people, out to catch the latest summer tentpole extravaganza about superheroes, aliens or ordinary people with good hair trying to save the world.
On this night, people had driven from at least three states and paid $25 a carload to watch All Star Wrestling’s “Moonlight,” in the parking lot outside the theater.
The show was a mix of local talent, touring performers and former big name sports entertainment stars like Ricky Morton, Shane Douglas and the night’s headliner, former WWE Cruiserweight champion, nZo Amore.
Damron felt bad for the state of the movie business and for the movie house where he worked, but he was glad to be able to bring wrestling to the Fountain Place 8.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for years,” he said.
It was a good night to be outside. The heat and humidity were tolerable. By the time the first bell rang, most of the parking lot was shaded and Damron had a good crowd — around 60 vehicles and a couple hundred people.
They sat in the back of pickup trucks, in camping chairs by the front bumpers of their cars, and on blankets spread over the hoods of their cars.
A couple of small children sat on the roof of this car or that, but plenty of people never got out of their vehicles.
None of the wrestlers wore masks when they got to the ring and only about half the crowd wore masks for most of the night.
Social distancing was observed until it wasn’t. At intermission, fans lined up to buy snacks, t-shirts or to meet nZo. The lines weren’t especially tight, but they weren’t the ideal six feet apart, either.
People openly groused about wearing masks and the effects of the pandemic on area businesses, but they were glad to be out for the evening.
The event followed a familiar pattern of mixing up new faces like Big Trouble Ben Bishop from Baltimore, Maryland, and Percy Drew from Dayton, Ohio, with local talent, like Violent Vance Desmond.
Bishop, who hasn’t been wrestling much since the pandemic, said he was glad to be in Logan.
“First time,” he said. “And man, the atmosphere is great. The crowd is great. I’m having a great time. I can’t wait to come back.”
Drew laughed and said, “Hey, you stole what I was going to say.”
Between the visitors and the locals, the wrestling celebrities took their turns, wrestled, and talked to the crowd.
The villains (heels) were preening, bold braggarts. The heroes (babyfaces) were also preening, bold braggarts, just more likeable.
It was an interactive show. Fans shouted at the wrestlers and the wrestlers shouted back. Sometimes it got heated and next to impossible to tell what was real and what was a “work.”
For $25 per carload, the crowd got seven contests — single matches, tag-team matches, title defenses and as much action, drama and comedy as a summer blockbuster, with maybe just a little more heart.
Before the show, wrestlers nationally known and not, hung out with fans, took pictures and signed autographs. Shane Douglas, “The Franchise,” a wrestling heel, spent several minutes happily chatting with a fan in a wheelchair.
Ricky Morton, one half of the legendary 1980s wrestling tag team duo The Rock n’ Roll Express, talked with everybody and introduced people to his 19-year-old son, Kerry, who is following in his father’s footsteps to the ring.
Local wrestlers checked in with fans, too, and asked how they were doing.
Just about everybody was signing a shirt or a picture or something.
Travis Long from Boone County said he’d missed the matches with All Star Wrestling.
Speaking with some difficulty over a tracheostomy tube, he said he’d been coming to events for five years.
“I missed it quite a bit,” he said. “I’m glad to get out here.”
Under the lights, with rock music playing and men occasionally flying through the air, it felt a lot like summer.