What is Charleston Restaurant Week?
A weeklong celebration of local Charleston, West Virginia, restaurants, hosted by Buzz Food Service, in which each participating restaurant offers a three-course menu at a set price. Most menus feature two options for each course.
How much does it cost?
The prices for the three-course meal range from $20 to $75 per person, depending on the restaurant.
When is it?
Jan. 30 through Feb. 4
How does it work?
Review the menus below and select the restaurant (or restaurants!) you would like to attend.
Call the restaurant to make your reservation for however many people will be attending in your party. Be sure to call as soon as possible, as reservations fill up quickly. There are no tickets or pre-payments required.
While at the restaurant, you will be able to select one option from each category: appetizer, entree and dessert for a total of three courses. Choose wisely!
Also remember to tip appropriately and consider additional beverages. This week is a celebration of the service industry, as well as good food.
Take photos and share them on your social media platforms with the hashtag #cwvrestweek. You may have your post featured on the Charleston Restaurant Week social platforms.
Who is participating?
1010 BRIDGE ($45)
1010 Bridge Road, Charleston
681-265-0599
- Appetizers: Winter Goat Cheese Panzanella or Cioppino
- Entrees: Dijon Dill-Crusted Salmon or Braised Beef Short Ribs
- Desserts: Chocolate Cheesecake or Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
ADELPHIA SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($30)
218 Capitol St, Charleston
304-343-5551
- Appetizers: Fried feta, or choice of beef or chicken souvlaki
- Entrees: Chargrilled Greek-style lamb chops with grape-leaf rolls and potatoes or Greek-style cod sautéed in a lemon-garlic beurre blanc with tomatoes, kalamata olives, scallions and feta cheese
- Desserts: Baklava with honey and chocolate drizzle or a large 6-inch house-baked chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream
BARKADAS ($30)
100 Cantley Dr, Charleston
681-205-8051
- Appetizers: Veggie or pork lumpia or tropical garden salad
- Entrees: Beef bistek bowl or chicken adobo bowl
- Desserts: Peanut butter banana cheesecake or brownie blondie toffee crunch
BLACK SHEEP BURRITO & BREWS ($35)
702 Quarrier Street, Charleston
304-343-2739
- Appetizers: Barley malt pretzel served with raspberry-honey butter and mountain mustard or miso-tofu soup with dashi, wakame and scallions
- Entrees: Beef & lamb doner duo on naan topped with red pepper coulis, pickled cabbage, diced cucumber and garlic-dill sauce or wasabi peanut-seared tuna “naano” with chili crisp, honey mayo, cucumber, ponzu glaze, sesame and green onion
- Desserts: Classic Bavarian custard served with whipped cream and black cherry compote or matcha honey basque-style crustless cheesecake baked in parchment
BRICKS & BARRELS ($45)
1214 Smith Street, Charleston
681-265-9222
- Appetizers: Caesar salad or zuppa toscana
- Entrees: Red snapper with lobster cream sauce served with Cajun risotto and asparagus or filet & jumbo shrimp skewers with potatoes and red pepper topped with chimichurri and balsamic drizzle
- Desserts: Cheesecake or churros
BRIDGE ROAD BISTRO ($45)
915 Bridge Road, Charleston
304-720-3500
- Appetizers: Bistro beet salad with spring mix, sliced beets, candied walnuts and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette or roasted red pepper bisque topped with chive crème fraiche
- Entrees: House-smoked airline chicken breast & wing with whipped potatoes, garlic green beans and bacon-mushroom cream sauce or local beef tenderloin medallions with roasted garlic compound butter, whipped potatoes and sauteed asparagus
- Desserts: Blueberry cobbler or flourless chocolate torte topped with espresso whipped cream
THE CHOP HOUSE ($75)
1003 Charleston Town Center, Charleston
304-344-3954
- Appetizers: Lobster bisque or wedge salad
- Entrees: 8-oz. filet with truffle mashed potatoes and asparagus or miso Chilean sea bass with truffle mashed potatoes and asparagus
- Desserts: Choice of dessert
DEM 2 BROTHERS & A GRILL ($35)
423 Virginia Street West, Charleston
304-400-4977
- Appetizers: Loaded BBQ fries or rib tips
- Entrees: BBQ sampler (choose three sides and two meats from pork, chicken, ribs or brisket)
- Desserts: Banana pudding or red velvet cake
D.T. PRIME ($45)
201 Capitol Street, Charleston
304-357-5700
- Appetizers: Caesar or house salad
- Entrees: Grilled prime sirloin topped with two grilled diver scallops and served with mashed potatoes and sauteed veggies or herb-encrusted airline chicken breasts served over mushroom risotto with a side of sauteed vegetables and topped with mushroom cream sauce
- Desserts: Choice of dessert
ICHIBAN ($35)
103 Capitol Street, Charleston
304-720-7874
- Appetizers: Side salad with ginger dressing or crab rangoon eggrolls
- Entrees: Bamboo chicken with steamed rice or grilled salmon with miso sauce, mushroom fried risotto and grilled asparagus
- Desserts: New York-style cheesecake or tiramisu with matcha powder
JEFF’S CURBSIDE ($26)
3137 Washington Street West, Charleston
304-590-4160
- Appetizers: Mixed garden salad or Mandarin orange & pineapple salad
- Entrees: Chicken picatta or shepherd’s pie
- Desserts: Chocolate mousse or bread pudding
THE LOOKOUT BAR & GRILL ($35)
530 Silver Maple Ridge, Charleston, WV
681-265-5011
- Appetizers: Caesar salad
- Entrees: 8-oz. grilled baseball steak topped with three grilled shrimp, garlic cream sauce and asparagus or 8-oz. baked chicken breast stuffed with spinach, mushroom and cheese served over rice with a side of asparagus and topped with garlic cream sauce
- Desserts: Turtle cheesecake
THE PITCH OF KANAWHA CITY ($20)
5711 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston
304-205-4077
- Appetizers: Pepperoni balls with marinara or house salad
- Entrees: Street tacos or smoked pulled pork sandwich
- Desserts: Pearl sugar waffle with ice cream or cinnamon-sugar pretzel bites
RISTORANTE ABRUZZI ($45)
601 Morris Street, Charleston
681-265-3756
Appetizers: Hand-breaded arancini (risotto balls) stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni and topped with housemade tomato sauce and shaved parmesan) or fig & goat cheese salad with mixed greens, figs, pickled red onion, walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and honey Dijon vinaigrette
- Entrees: Italian sausage ravioli with cheese, Hernshaw Farms mushrooms, sausage ragu and shaved parmesan or grilled swordfish with lemon parmesan risotto, roasted petite carrots and pesto cream sauce
- Desserts: Espresso panna cotta with Bailey’s Irish Crème sauce, vanilla chantilly and shaved chocolate or crisp di mele (Italian apple crisp) with Ellen’s vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle
SOHO’s AT CAPITOL MARKET ($49)
800 Smith St, Charleston
304-720-7646
- Appetizers: Short rib crostini or stuffed portabella mushroom
- Entrees: Spinach and feta-stuffed pork loin or Caribbean salmon topped with crab meat over coconut rice
- Desserts: SOHO’s secret strawberry shortcake or chocolate mousse tulip cup
TIDEWATER GRILL ($48)
1060 Charleston Town Ctr, Charleston
304-345-2620
- Appetizers: Bourbon-glazed bacon-wrapped shrimp or fried feta with tzatziki sauce
- Entrees: Grilled salmon Oscar topped with crab meat and hollandaise sauce with a choice of side or coconut-encrusted swordfish with mango salsa and red pepper coulis
- Desserts: Tiramisu or peanut butter bar
NOTE: Candace Nelson is a member of the Charleston Restaurant Week planning committee.