The Food Guy: A friendly new ‘Dream’ café opens in Nitro

Steven Keith writes a weekly food column for the Charleston Gazette-Mail and an occasional food blog at http://blogs.wvgazettemail.com/foodguy/. He can be reached at 304-380-6096 or by e-mail at wvfoodguy@aol.com. You can also follow him on Facebook as

“WV Food Guy” and on Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest as

“WVFoodGuy.”