Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When forecasted rain prompted Charleston to postpone its annual Christmas Parade last week, I wasn’t about to let that setback rain on my own holiday fun.

So, I hopped in the car in search of Christmas cheer and good eats, both of which I found in plentiful supply at Fairmont’s annual Feast of the Seven Fishes, which is now part of the city’s larger Hometown Holiday Celebration.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com.

Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you