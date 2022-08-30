Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The elevated downtown pub crawl known as the Capital Cocktail Classic returns this fall with a new date, new times and a new restaurant in the mix.

For those who are unfamiliar, this annual fundraiser supporting the Fund for the Arts lets ticket holders visit four different downtown restaurants over the course of a Saturday evening to enjoy a specialty cocktail paired with a featured appetizer at each place. At the end of the night, guests get to vote on their favorite cocktail, appetizer and overall pairing to pick the evening’s winners.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic who writes a weekly column for the Charleston Gazette-Mail and has appeared in several state, regional and national culinary publications. Follow him online at www.wvfoodguy.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest as “WV Food Guy.” He can be reached at 304-380-6096 or at wvfoodguy@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you