Preview tastings leading up to this year’s Capital Cocktail Classic continued this past week with delicious stops at Ichiban/Bar 101 and the new DT Prime steakhouse in downtown Charleston.

Both Capitol Street spots impressed with the special drink-and-food pairings they will serve to ticketholders during the pub-crawl fundraiser for Fund for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” He can be reached at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@

aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy

on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

