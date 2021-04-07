With an hour to kill before a lacrosse game in St. Albans one evening last week, we were looking for a new place to have a quick bite to eat. And it was one of those days where I was in no mood for anything remotely healthy.
Like, at all.
So it was Stacked Shake & Sandwich to the rescue, serving up a selection of sandwiches and ice cream treats — including a full menu of epic signature shakes — from a colorful little storefront on Olde Main Plaza.
I’ve seen many drool-worthy photos from this place sprinkled throughout my social media feeds, so it was high time I gave it a try myself.
A selection of hot and cold sandwiches includes classics like the club, pulled pork barbecue, grilled cheese, ham and cheese, BLT and a French dip, plus a pizza sub and a popular turkey-bacon-avocado situation. There’s also a sandwich laced with Italian meats, and a cheesy pulled pork melt with banana peppers.
I opted for the stacked signature sandwich stuffed with sliced ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon and a trio of American, Swiss and Muenster cheeses with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo, served toasted or cold. (I picked toasted, duh.)
It was alright, but with all that going on, I really expected more flavor to make it sing. An herbed or spicy mayo — or even a garlic aioli or some other tangy sauce — would’ve done wonders.
Don’t sleep on Stacked’s hot dogs, though, which were gloriously messy all-beef wieners slathered with ketchup, mustard, chili and onion. I’d definitely get them again, but let’s cut to the chase. You’re not coming here for the sandwiches.
The equally messy signature shakes are where it’s at. They’re blended, topped, drizzled and glazed with all the things, so you’ll have a hard time deciding which creation to try first.
There are some expected combinations like S’mores, Strawberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter & Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, Brownie Express and Banana Pudding. But then there are also over-the-top options like:
n The Elvis — vanilla ice cream mixed with fresh bananas and peanut butter in a chocolate-frosted mug covered with nuts and topped with another banana, bacon strips and whipped cream.
n Salty Sweet — vanilla ice cream ribboned with pretzels, caramel and chocolate in a chocolate-rimmed mug coated with crushed pretzels and topped with more chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn, caramel and whipped cream.
n Breakfast of Champions — vanilla ice cream blended with coffee and Frosted Flakes cereal in a chocolate-rimmed mug with a glazed doughnut, bacon strips and maple drizzle on top.
n Cereal Killer — ice cream flecked with Fruity Pebbles, Lucky Charms, strawberries and blue marshmallow cream.
n Candyland — ice cream mixed with Nerds candy and gummy bears, featuring a mound of cotton candy, Sour Patch straws and a lollipop on top.
And the list goes on.
Me and my mini-me shared a Cookie Monster, and a beast it was. A mug glazed and drizzled with chocolate sauce was filled with blue-tinted vanilla ice cream studded with cookie dough bites and topped with mounds of crumbled Oreos, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a whole chocolate chip cookie.
I mean, really now.
Those wanting something a little less intimidating can order classic shakes, cones, sundaes and floats, either plain or with your choice of 50 possible mix-ins. We’re talking all the toppings you’d expect, plus those offering a little something, umm, extra.
You can get your treat topped with a skewer of Reese Cups, a whole glazed doughnut, a full slice of pie or cheesecake, a blueberry muffin, bacon strips and more.
It’s almost too much. But not quite.