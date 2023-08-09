Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two popular local restaurants recently caused mild freakouts among loyal fans, but I’m happy to report both stories have happy endings.

When South Charleston’s Elephant Thai announced in early May that it would be closed for two months, many readers reached out to me asking if the restaurant was really closing for good.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Recommended for you