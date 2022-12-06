Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Like a fine wine, The Vandalia Co. just gets better with time.

When Vandalia opened as a donut truck in Charleston back in 2017, it became an immediate sensation thanks to its simple – yet simply delicious – concept.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com.

Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Recommended for you