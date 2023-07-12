Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After I recently shared some love for a great little Venezuelan restaurant in Elkins, reader Shawn Means wrote in to do the same thing for another one in Summersville.

“El Gran Sabor is good, but the best place in the state for Venezuelan fare is the poorly named, but fantastic, Original Flavor Bistro in Summersville,” he said. “Owned by a husband and wife, she from Puerto Rico and he from Venezuela, they have a large and fantastic menu, cooked to perfection.”

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” He can be reached at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

