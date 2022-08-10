Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Becoming the fourth bar and eighth eating establishment in what is essentially a two-block area at the top of Bridge Road, McMulligan’s opened in South Hills last week as the area’s first restaurant and bar with a golf simulator on site.

Located in a storefront next to Café Romeo (purveyor of awesome Italian pastries and gelatos, by the way) and midway between 1010 Bridge and Lola’s (rockin’ culinary destinations in their own right), the new, misleadingly not Irish-themed restaurant serves a small selection of fairly run-of-the-mill pub fare.

