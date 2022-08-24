Another week, another Food Guy scoop!
Short Story Brewing just outside of Fairmont has started construction on a new taproom that will soon open on Summers Street, just two doors down from Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston.
This is big news for West Virginia craft beer lovers — and for Charleston.
Based in Marion County, Short Story just celebrated its fifth anniversary producing truly awesome beers at its flagship brewery, bar and restaurant in Rivesville.
I’ve been at that original location a few times to hoist pints of pilsners, lagers, IPAs, stouts and more — paired with hearty bar snacks, sandwiches and meals — inside the rustic bar or outside on a cozy deck with a firepit. It’s a gem, for sure.
There’s no word yet on what kind of food will be offered at the new location, if any, but everything I’ve tried up north has been super satisfying.
When owners of the new Fife Street Brewing on the corner of Summers Street and Brawley Walkway gave me a tour of their new space just before opening, Derek Godwin also showed me the space Short Story is now moving into — saying they really hoped another brewery or taproom would go into that space.
Really, I asked him, right next door? Aren’t you afraid of the competition?
“Not a bit,” he said. “We’re here to support other downtown restaurants and bars, and hope to work with them to help the whole area thrive.”
In fact, Godwin said nothing would make him happier than for another brewery to move into that area.
“Wouldn’t it be awesome for downtown Charleston to become known as a really cool craft beer district, where you could just walk from one brewery and bar to another in a nice atmosphere?”
Why, yes it would. And with Short Story’s arrival downtown, it looks like his dream is now one step closer to reality.
For more information on Short Story Brewing, visit www.shortstorybrewing.com.
•••
In other downtown food news, DT Prime quietly opened its doors last week, bringing an upscale steakhouse to the corner of Capitol and Quarrier streets in the location previously housing The Block.
It was so quiet, in fact, that those dudes didn’t even tell me about it. (Ahem.)
But “it was time,” as they later told me, to launch a “soft opening” to slowly get up to speed before larger crowds start filling the place. Which I’m sure they will, because early reviews are already bangin.’
IF YOU GO: DT Prime at 201 Capitol St. in Charleston is currently open from 4 to 10 pm for dinner Monday-Saturday, with the bar open an extra hour until 11 pm Friday-Saturday. Lunch and possible Sunday hours are expected soon. For reservations or more information, call 304-357-5700 or 304-357-5701.
•••
The extended closure of Gonzoburger after a small fire over the Fourth of July holiday has raised questions by some readers wondering what’s going on with that West Side burger joint.
Although the restaurant reported no real property damage or product loss, its doors have remained closed for nearly seven weeks now. But according to Gonzoburger’s official Facebook page, they’re just using the time to clean the restaurant, install new fire suppression equipment and get reinspected, with hopes of reopening soon.