Another week, another Food Guy scoop!

Short Story Brewing just outside of Fairmont has started construction on a new taproom that will soon open on Summers Street, just two doors down from Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” He can be reached at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

