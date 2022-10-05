Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Last week, I told you about the new Charleston Nano-Brewery now serving small-batch craft beers on Charleston’s West Side.

What I didn’t mention, however, is that while this new spot doesn’t offer food of its own, you are allowed to bring in your own eats purchased elsewhere to enjoy with a nano-brew there. As luck would have it, Dancing Dog Ice Cream Café just down the street expanded its offerings earlier this year to include a small menu of smash burgers, hot dogs, barbecue, fries, onion rings and more to accompany its lineup of handmade ice creams.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” He can be reached at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Recommended for you