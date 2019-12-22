Things to do today: Dec. 22, 2019

Film
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Etc
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at Johnson Hollow. The 4.5-mile hike goes up Pigeon Roost, then left on Boundary Road and left on Hernshaw Road and back to the cars. There is a steep climb, followed by a long, moderate descent.