Things to do today: Dec. 22, 2019

Film

“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Etc

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m., Kanawha State Forest. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at Johnson Hollow. The 4.5-mile hike goes up Pigeon Roost, then left on Boundary Road and left on Hernshaw Road and back to the cars. There is a steep climb, followed by a long, moderate descent.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, December 22, 2019

Berry, Shirley - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Griffith, Gary - Noon, Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Hicks, Rachel - 3 p.m., Cross Roads United Methodist Church, Huntington.

Larck, Frances - 4 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Moore Sr., David - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Strader, Reid - 3 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.