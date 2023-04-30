As John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers were to British rock guitar, Muddy Waters was to modern blues, and Miles Davis was to modern jazz, West Virginia’s Lonesome Pine Fiddlers were to bluegrass music. The group was a training ground, a triple-A ball team if you will, for a genre that has grown exponentially since its beginnings in the 1940s.
The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers were among the first groups inspired by Bill Monroe’s Grand Ole Opry spots featuring an exciting new combination of up-tempo folk tunes played with jazzy improvisation on fiddle, banjo and mandolin. The legendary group, along with an important second-generation Bluegrass artist, Buddy Griffin, will be inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame on June 3.
In lieu of charging a price of admission, the Lonesome Fiddlers often sold small boxes of hard candy at their live performances. Leader and front man Ezra Cline was a natural-born salesman and a canny businessman looking for any way he could to put food on the table and gas in the tank, and each box of candy that the band members themselves packaged was essentially a raffle ticket, a few of which contained prize-winning tickets.
Broadcasting from smaller coalfield radio stations, Cline and his younger brothers Ireland, Ray, and Charlie mimicked Monroe in more ways than one. Adding upright bass and close harmony singing to music they played at home for their own enjoyment, they set up live performances in area schoolhouses, theaters and even vacant lots, which they advertised on their daily broadcasts. Soon they recorded their first 78 rpm discs in the bluegrass style with young sidemen Bobby Osborne and Larry Richardson imitating Monroe’s high-tenor vocal, and Earl Scruggs’ rapid-fire, three-finger banjo rolls.
And like Monroe’s band, the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers became an important training ground for aspiring pickers like Osborne, his younger brother Sonny, Paul Williams and his future boss man Jimmy Martin.
In a 1959 cast picture of Wheeling’s WWVA Jamboree you can, in retrospect, see what was happening. There in the front row is the now-legendary combo of Lonesome Pine veterans Martin and Williams with banjo icon JD Crowe, to their right is Hi-Lo Brown with future Lonesome Pine members Melvin Goins and Billy Edwards, and in a back row you see future Opry stars the Osborne Brothers. These groups went on to record hit records for major labels and to be inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, as did the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers.
A generation later, young Sutton native Buddy Griffin played with many of these Lonesome Pine veterans. He became a staff musician at WWVA before making Nashville and later Branson his base of operations. By Buddy’s time, bluegrass had split from country radio, positioning itself between country’s pop-electric form, and traditional acoustic folk music. A circuit of festivals, clubs and college concerts sprang up, promoted by local and national organizations and the burgeoning new network of public radio stations.
Griffin grew up in a musical family and after his college graduation, found steady work as fiddler and banjoist with iconic artists like Jim and Jesse, former Lonesome Pine members the Goins Brothers, and Bobby Osborne. Returning to West Virginia in 1971, he founded and directed an innovative, four-year curriculum in bluegrass music at his alma mater Glenville State College.
Today, bluegrass artists like Alison Krauss and Billy Strings fill arenas, but it’s important to remember that the music started in humble places like Buddy Griffin’s living room and Ezra Cline’s Bluefield rooming house, where he and his sidemen wrote and rehearsed.
Tim O’Brien is a Grammy-award-winning, West Virginia folk/bluegrass musician. Learn more at https://timobrien.net/.