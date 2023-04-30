Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers were to British rock guitar, Muddy Waters was to modern blues, and Miles Davis was to modern jazz, West Virginia’s Lonesome Pine Fiddlers were to bluegrass music. The group was a training ground, a triple-A ball team if you will, for a genre that has grown exponentially since its beginnings in the 1940s.

The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers were among the first groups inspired by Bill Monroe’s Grand Ole Opry spots featuring an exciting new combination of up-tempo folk tunes played with jazzy improvisation on fiddle, banjo and mandolin. The legendary group, along with an important second-generation Bluegrass artist, Buddy Griffin, will be inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame on June 3.

Tim O’Brien is a Grammy-award-winning, West Virginia folk/bluegrass musician. Learn more at https://timobrien.net/.

