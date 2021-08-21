Ripley Middle School counselor Susan Jones, West Virginia’s 2019-2020 Middle School Counselor of the Year, has racked up another professional honor: She is one of ten school counselors nationwide chosen to receive the 2021 National Certified School Counselor Award.
The award recognizes “school counselors who have invested extraordinary effort to meet the needs of students, families and stakeholders in their school community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the National Board for Certified Counselors in a press release announcing the awards.
“It is difficult to imagine a counseling setting or situation that Susan could not successfully manage,” said Ripley Middle School principal Tim Brown.
“Susan can efficiently manage, and de-escalate if necessary, a variety of scenarios that are sometimes fraught with anxiety and high emotion. She has a way with students, parents and school personnel that immediately puts everyone at ease.”
Jones said it is a “privilege” to walk beside middle schoolers on their journey to adulthood.
“I have the awesome opportunity to build trust with the hurting, cheer the accolades of the successful, and help build a positive school climate between the two … where kids show kindness and support to each other through these bumpy years of adolescence,” she added.
In addition to describing the school initiatives they implemented in the preceding year, applicants were required to provide their personal observations of pressing mental health needs within the student population and how these relate to the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, approximately a quarter of school-aged youth qualified for mental health services.
“It is clear that the pandemic has exacerbated the challenges faced by children relative to food security, health, stress, family violence, substance abuse and anxiety,” said the board in its release.
Jones said one particular event some years ago reminds her of the importance of what she does.
“I was talking with a sixth grader who had just lost her father that summer. On the bus ride to school someone had called her from her dad’s old phone and the word ‘Daddy’ popped up on her ID. She spent most of the morning with me before finding composure to be in class,” said Jones.
Later that day she returned to her office to find a note from the girl, written on a tissue. It simply read, “Thank you for being kind.”
“No matter the daily challenges, or my inability to reach every student, I can always be kind,” she said.
The award comes with a modest monetary stipend to further the work of Jones and the other national recipients.