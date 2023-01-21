FAYETTEVILLE — Nestled at the New River Gorge and featuring outdoor activities like whitewater rafting, hiking, fishing and rock climbing, Fayetteville, West Virginia, is ground zero for Mountain State tourism in the warmer months.
About four years ago, however, the idea was hatched to create a fun weekend in January that would bring folks out in the winter time, and that is how Wizard Weekend was born.
Modeled after similar events that celebrate the world of Harry Potter — including in Huntington and Ironton — Fayetteville’s 2023 Wizard Weekend is set for Jan. 27-29. While not officially sanctioned by the Harry Potter franchise created by author J. K. Rowling, the event will try to recreate the ambience and atmosphere of the fictional world where Potter and his friends exist. Fayetteville is about 50 miles from Charleston.
The first day of Wizard Weekend, Friday, Jan. 27, will feature a full slate of events including an Appalachian Folk Magic Exhibit at the Love Hope Center of the Arts beginning at 11 a.m., a scavenger hunt at 3 p.m., a Sorting Ceremony at the Fayetteville Visitor Center at 4 p.m., and both the Gaines Estate and the Historic Morris Harvey House will host A Great Feast at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, with registration required.
Saturday, Jan. 28, finds another scavenger hunt getting underway at 9 a.m. As the day progresses, a Wizard Makers Market and the food trucks open at 11 a.m. in front of the Fayette County Courthouse. The Appalachian Folk Magic display returns at 11 a.m., a time of day that also finds the Wand Making class beginning at Fayetteville Town Hall. The strike of noon marks the start of the all-important Wizard Weekend Costume Contest held on the lawn of the Historic Morris Harvey House bed and breakfast, with the prize-winning costume categories listed as adult, children and the family/group slot.
Other activities on Saturday will include Wizarding Classes in potions and spellcasting, an obstacle course, Quidditch Open Play, Pot Painting classes, Herbal Potion workshops, a “Snakes of West Virginia” presentation and two more Great Feasts at the same two aforementioned establishments.
The scavenger hunt on Sunday, Jan. 29, will begin at 10 a.m. This final day of Wizard Weekend will also feature a paint and sip workshop at 11 a.m., a return of the Appalachian Folk Magic exhibit at 11 a.m., a Laurel Fork Falconry presentation at noon, a OneWheel Quidditch game at 2:30 p.m. with brooms suggested, and more.
Throughout the weekend, there will be themed photo opportunities available, shops of many kinds open for business — from a mystical creatures shop to a wand shop and more — beer butter lattes and wizard sangria and more themed drinks and treats on tap, and a host of foods for purchase ranging from fish and chips to shepherd’s pie.
For more information on event times, tickets, registration for events and directions, go to visitfayettevillewv.com/events/.
You can get to Fayetteville from Charleston via the West Virginia Turnpike and then north on Route 19 near Beckley.
For a bit more adventurous route, as long as snow and ice are not a factor, take I-64 west and then turn off the Belle-Midland Trail exit on the eastern side of town and follow US 60 south, which is a beautiful ride that follows the Kanawha River to Kanawha Falls, where the New River and the Gauley River come together. Staying on US 60, after going past the impressive Cathedral Falls on the left (which is worth a stop), veer off at Chimney Corner and take a right onto Route 16 toward Fayetteville, through beautiful gorge vistas and views.
Tabitha Stover, executive director of Visit Fayetteville, said the close community with involved residents makes the festival possible, and she expects that warmth to shine through to guests.
“We are lucky that we can host an event like Wizard Weekend while being a tight-knit community here in Fayetteville,” said Stover. “We wanted to host it in January because we are a tourist town and this is one of our slowest months. At first, we were like, ‘This idea is crazy,’ and we were not sure if it was going to work. But, our community went all in, even in the Wizard Weekend’s first year. Then, last year, we had over 3,000 people come to town, which for us is huge. There were businesses who normally have just a handful of folks stop in on a normal winter’s day who served more people than on Bridge Day in October. Now, we are starting to see more business activity specifically geared towards the Wizard Weekend events and visitors will enjoy the fact that a lot of the town is decorated for the weekend.”
While living in the mountains is a goal for a lot of people, finding a way to make a living while residing in paradise can be a problem. Stover, who grew up in nearby Putnam County, often visited the mountain wilderness and steep ravines of the New River Gorge area when she was a kid and set out a goal of being able to make a living along the second-oldest river found on the surface of the earth.
“I love hiking and I love doing anything in the outdoors and on almost every weekend, I’d come up here with my family,” said Stover. “I think I knew from an early age that this was the place I was hoping to live at one day. At one point, we worked for one of the rafting companies, and we did anything we could to be able to live up here when we could. At first, we lived in a tent and then it all evolved and we didn’t want to move away because we loved this community so much.”
Now, as the executive director of Visit Fayetteville, everything Stover does to help the community is a labor of love, from the roots up.
“While I enjoy all of the outdoors stuff that we can do that is right here in our own backyard, I think my favorite thing about living here is the people in this town and region,” said Stover. “I don’t think that there are very many towns where I could pitch an idea like, ‘Hey, let’s all dress up like wizards for the weekend,’ and have the response be, ‘You know what? That sounds like a good time,’ and they are all into it. I think that there is a really unique group of people here that call Fayetteville their home, and I don’t think you get that everywhere you go. It is a small-town atmosphere that is really nice.”