Appalachian Away: Hot spring quietude Japan's best-kept secret

Paula Kaufman was the recipient of a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholarship to Holland in 2011. She’s taught in Palestine and Japan, and wrote a 2018 poetry book, “Asking the Stars Advice,” about her travels. She most recently worked for the Kanawha County Commission in the Planning Department and is currently hiking the Camino de Santiago trail across Spain. She loves to paint and travel, and says some of her favorite adventures have happened in West Virginia.