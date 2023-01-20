Since the start of Airbnb in 2008, the short-term rental market has blown up in West Virginia and around the world. It’s a great way for property owners to make extra money with an unused space and for people looking for something a little more personal or economical than a hotel. In fact, between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in West Virginia with only one listing earned over $4 million.
Thomas Simpson Jr. and his wife Shelley Simpson from Keyser are the No. 1 top new Airbnb hosts in the state. They have over 70 check-ins, maintain a near-perfect 4.94 rating and are already a Superhost after starting their Airbnb in January of 2022.
“There’s several things that come into play to get awarded that,” Thomas said.
Things like prompt communication with guests, reviews, number of stays and cleanliness.
The Simpsons' "Elkridge Lodge" is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home built in 2001 onto a barn built in 1899 which they run an auction business out of. Most of their guests are vacationers and people who are visiting family in the area.
Aaron Zaltzman currently lives in Las Vegas but has a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Morgantown (where he is from originally), which he started renting out a year ago on Airbnb. Zaltzman is also a Superhost. He estimated he had over 75 bookings over the past year.
He has hosted guests from Washington, California, Florida and one international person who was moving to Morgantown for a teaching position at West Virginia University. Most of his guests have a connection to WVU, whether they’re there for football games or the WVU-operated hospitals.
Jennifer Apple has two Airbnb properties in Franklin, which she runs with the help of her husband and kids.
“It’s a small business, it’s a family project for us basically. Everything from the remodel, the maintenance, the cleaning and all of that, it’s something we all do together,” she said.
Apple started the first Airbnb, a two bedroom, one and a half bathroom, in January 2022. Her second Airbnb, formally a workshop, is a converted one bedroom, one bathroom guest cottage in the backyard of her family’s personal residence which she started in October.
“Our area in Pendleton County has so much to offer and there is so many people just looking to get away to the mountains and we have a perfect place for that so we enjoy being able to give people that opportunity,” Apple said.
Each host goes to great lengths to make the place feel like home and achieve great reviews.
“When we started doing this, we thought of every single thing that a person could possibly need if they were staying in their home,” Simpson said.
They keep snacks, toiletries, a first aid kit and cooking supplies, among other little things people often need but might forget to bring with them.
Because one of Apple’s properties is right in her backyard, she is able to help with any emergency that might come up for guests.
“It worked very well for us because we’ve been able to be very hands on with it,” she said.
For Zaltzman, the best part is making the space feel like a home away from home for guests.
“How excited people are when they get in the house and they see that it feels very cozy or homey like it’s their own home because when I renovated it, I renovated it as if I were to live in it and so it makes me happy when people are happy in there,” he said. “That’s probably the best part.”
Each host has also learned a lot over the past year, evident by their quick rise to Superhost-status and great reviews.
If you don’t already own an investment property but are looking to buy, Apple recommends leaning into the West Virginia environment.
“People love cabins and especially West Virginia is made for cabins,” she said.
Zaltzman recommends checking the settings in Airbnb. Hosts have the ability to review their guests the same way a guest can review their stay. If a hosts choses, they can only accept bookings from people with a certain rating.
“Definitely know your area, the demographics, the people coming to town,” he said.
He said that the hardest thing to find is probably good cleaning personnel if you’re not doing it yourself.
The Simpsons prefer the Airbnb short-term rental system over a year lease because the property stays in better condition. After a year of renting, they haven’t had to do any maintenance, whereas after a tenant moves out, they often have to paint and replace the carpet, he said.
“All the people that stay have respected our house and taken great care of it,” Thomas said.
They’ve hosted guests from as far as California, Texas, Florida and Canada.
All three hosts also have their own favorite thing about the Airbnb hosting experience.
“You meet people from all different states, all different walks of life so meeting the people is the best part of it,” Thomas said.
“And their pets,” Shelley added.
They decided to allow pets at an additional cost because they have animals of their own and understand that it can be difficult to find accommodations with them.
Like Zaltzman, Apple says it just makes her happy when people enjoy the space she created.
“I guess my favorite part is just when you do get positive feedback. When you get the reviews and everybody is thrilled,” she said. “I especially like it when they walk in the door and they send me that first message, ‘Everything is perfect, everything looks great, we love it!’”