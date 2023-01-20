Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Since the start of Airbnb in 2008, the short-term rental market has blown up in West Virginia and around the world. It’s a great way for property owners to make extra money with an unused space and for people looking for something a little more personal or economical than a hotel. In fact, between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in West Virginia with only one listing earned over $4 million.

Thomas Simpson Jr. and his wife Shelley Simpson from Keyser are the No. 1 top new Airbnb hosts in the state. They have over 70 check-ins, maintain a near-perfect 4.94 rating and are already a Superhost after starting their Airbnb in January of 2022.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you