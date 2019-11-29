PHOTOS: The Lowe Hotel: A good old haunt

The historic Lowe Hotel, which has been a centerpiece of Point Pleasant since the turn of the 20th century, sits with its back to the Ohio River and in the shadow of the Mothman statue at the front entrance.
Keeping in the theme of the town’s rich and sometimes spooky history, the Lowe more than holds its own as a destination for those who enjoy their lodging mixed with a good ghost story or two. Tales of spirit sightings ranging from former riverboat captains to a love-struck daughter are among the hotel’s lore.
Ruth and Rush Finley, who bought the hotel in 1990, are its current owners. The couple have not relied on ghost stories to fill the Lowe’s 30 rooms with guests, with a perfect blend of past and present making up the 50,000-square-foot hotel.
The original switchboard, which was used into the 1980s, stands in the front lobby. The second floor lobby includes a large couch that is said to have belonged to 1960s TV star Lorne Greene, and sometime appeared in his famed series “Bonanza.” In a further wing you will find Ruth and Rush’s pride and joy, Gallery 409, a modern day art gallery that displays both national and international art.
“Owning and running this hotel has been a 30-year process,” Ruth said, “but it’s the people who make it worth while.”
One can only think that she means the living guests over the ghostly residents.