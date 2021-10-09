GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The morning of July 1, 1863 started innocently enough in the small central Pennsylvania town of Gettysburg. However, by the end of day, the town of about 3,000 residents would serve as the site for the largest battle ever to take place in North America and the bloodiest confrontation of the Civil War.
Over the course of three days, around 72,000 Confederates would clash with close to 94,000 Union soldiers resulting in nearly 51,000 killed, wounded or captured. The streets and streams literally ran with blood and the hot summer days that followed created a stench of rotting bodies and limbs, including those of mules and horses, that reached for miles around.
All this carnage has led to the belief that Gettysburg is rife with spectral activity. In fact, the Travel Channel proclaimed some sites to be the nation’s “most haunted” while Gettysburg has made the Discovery Channel’s “10 Most Haunted” list.
Today, it’s said that some 1,400 Confederate soldiers are buried in various locations across town, and it’s not unusual for body and skeletal remains to turn up from time to time. Due to the carnage, many of the 85 homes and building were used as military hospitals, which only added to the death toll.
During a walk down Chambersburg Street, I dropped in on a small but attractive boutique hotel and struck up a conversation with the desk clerk. The young woman told me the building’s basement had been used as a hospital during the battle and that she avoided going there because she could sometimes hear “things.” She also said records in the hotel files held reports of a young, ghost-like boy sitting at the top of the stairs.
At the moment, six different companies offer two dozen or more themed ghost tours and, for those with a curious bent, some even offer private paranormal investigations.
During my two-day stay, I managed to sign on to 4 different tours, all led by guides in period costumes and carrying candle lit lanterns. The tours lasted anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes and went over fairly even terrain on city streets with some easy uphill inclines.
The guides were master storytellers who mentioned ghostly apparitions in some of the building windows, strange, unexplained odors like cigar smoke and perfume, cries and voices, even the neighing of horses and cannonball bursts. A couple pointed out the shadow of Abe Lincoln cast on the outside corner of the 1776 Dobbins House.
Held in the evening after sunset, the tours have an ominous, eerie feel. Surprisingly, tour takers also get a primer on the battle as well as ghost and paranormal stories.
One tour, entitled “Live or Die,” began by a guide named Major Fynn passing out small business-size cards, each of which held the name of an actual soldier in a regiment who fought in the battle. At the end of the tour, offered by Ghost Tours of Gettysburg, tour takers were given a sheet with the names of the soldiers which describes if theirs lived, died or was wounded in the battle. According to the company owner, appropriately nicknamed Spooky, each of the soldiers in the regiment are carefully researched.
Ghost Tours of Gettysburg schedules 20 different routes, some of which are offered only occasionally, some every day. One of them, entitled “Black Cat,” takes you off the streets into a darkened park-like area and ends at the Ruff House, where the former owner experienced the battle up close and personal. Witnesses have reporter numerous ghost-like apparitions and other paranormal events on the house’s porch and interior.
Bob, our guide on the Black Cat tour, told stories of what town life was like immediately after the battle.
“I like to paint a picture that goes back in time and gives people an experience of what I like to call ‘outdoor theater of the mind,’” Spooky said. “We get a variety of people taking our tours. Some are believers; others are skeptical. But they all seem to get a thrill from the experience that lets them know more about the town, the battle and what the townsfolk experienced.”
For more information, visit website www. gettysburgghosttours.com or phone 717-338-1818.
Ghostly Images of Gettysburg is the only company that takes you inside the house where the only civilian casualty of the battle died. The tour includes all the rooms in the authentically furnished house including the mirrors which often reflect paranormal events. Inside the house, visitors can see the spot where a bullet hit and immediately killed Jennie Wade, who had been kneading bread at the time.
The kitchen door through which the bullet passed is the subject of an old legend that has it that any unmarried woman who put her ring finger in the hole will receive a proposal within the year. The house is also known for doors opening and closing without cause, unexplained footsteps and someone or something pulling the hair of visitors.
One of the most gruesome sights takes place in the basement where a mannequin lying on a cot is meant to represent the slain young Jennie. A separate tour also takes you inside the old orphanage where its charges are said to have been severely mistreated.
Although the building had served as the headquarters for a Union general, a military field hospital, where many died, and as a temporary holding place for deceased soldiers, the main thrust of the tour narrative focuses on the plight of the orphans and the indelible paranormal imprint they left behind.
A late night 10:30 p.m. tour on Friday and Saturday evenings includes a 45-minute visit to both the Wade House and the orphanage. On Saturdays throughout the summer and fall, the company also schedules Ghost Bus Tours, which take you to the famous Sachs Covered Bridge and Gettysburg College for some strange and eerie encounters. For more information, phone 717-334-1156 or www.ghostlyimages.net.
Other Attractions
Venture out into the countryside to see some of Pennsylvania’s lush farmland and impressive fruit belt, a massive wooden round barn built in 1914 that holds a local produce and product market and the Thirsty Farmer brewery and cidery, where you can try the Apple Graff, a unique blend of cider and beer.
A truly amazing experience can also be had at Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium, home to 12,000 elephant figurines now on display in all shapes sizes and colors, including five life size pachyderms on the beautifully landscaped property. The second component of the site showcases 2,000 different kinds of candy, including as many as 36 flavors of fudge. www. mistereds.com.
For a Place to Stay, the 1797 Gettysburg Hotel, 1 Lincoln Square, is in the center of town and across the street from the house where Lincoln spent the night before delivering his Gettysburg Address. Phone 866-EST-1776 or www. hotelgettysburg.com.
For a Place to Dine, the Garryowen Irish Pub, 126 Chambersburg Street, is the town’s only Irish owned pub offering authentic Irish fare like Irish soda bread, salmon boxty, banger sandwiches, Scotch eggs, Ulster Fry, whiskey sandwiches and more. The bar has 14 beer and cider taps and stocks over 100 Irish whiskies. Phone 717-337-2719 or www. garryowenirishpub.net.
For more information on Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6274 or www. destinationgettysburg.com.