WV Travel Team: Seaside Delaware town has abundance of charm

LEWES, Delaware — Strolling past a weathered gray cottage, which looked like it might have been plucked from a sandy back lane on Nantucket, that storied island south of Cape Cod, I inhaled the perfume of the pink and red roses that spilled over the freshly painted picket fence. I was in Lewes, the oldest town in Delaware, the first state to sign the Declaration of Independence.
Lewes — pronounced LOO-iss — has an idyllic town center filled with historic sites, quirky shops and good restaurants. While it isn’t well-known outside its immediate environs, getting there is pretty easy: You can fly there nonstop from Charleston to Philadelphia and drive a little more than an hour and a half. The 470-mile drive from Charleston, mostly along I-79 N, takes about seven hours.
Lewes’ historic district is presided over by the Hotel Rodney, the distinguished if diminutive dowager of the town’s hotels. It’s a favorite of Chris McLaughlin and Kay Fanning, frequent off-season visitors from Washington, D.C., who like the hotel’s stylish appointments and location. Fanning, an architectural historian, is quick to say what she likes about Lewes: “It’s well-preserved, not over-developed,” she told me, “authentic, not ersatz; small and quiet.” Fanning’s description might apply to many towns in West Virginia, but Lewes is also a worthy destination.
In Lewes, the towering Zwaanendael Museum, notable for its 17th century Dutch architecture, dwarfs the other structures in the historic district. Opened in 1931, it commemorates the 300th anniversary of the town’s founding by Dutch colonists. Exhibits focus on the city’s Dutch heritage, the British bombardment of Lewes in the War of 1812 and the area’s long list of shipwrecks. A “Fiji merman,” a half-monkey, half-fish creature once thought to be mummified but most likely crafted by superstitious 16th century sailors, is locally treasured.
Early Lewes was frequented by pirates — among them Captain Kidd, who buried plundered gold on a local beach, and Blueskin, a Lewes native permanently scarred by gun powder who was notorious for his gory exploits. Numerous boat tours, including music and sunset cruises, explore the waters where these pirates once sailed. One, the Spooky Lighthouse Tour, features costumed characters who tell scary stories about events along the shore.
The ocean beaches in Cape Henlopen State Park, two miles away, are pristine, but the park’s calendar of events is also a draw. It includes everything from fall migration bird walks along the beach and through the marshes to stargazing walks (there’s little light pollution here).
McLaughlin and Fanning like to take their daughter, Maya, 12, to the park’s Seaside Nature Center. It includes several tanks of aquatic species, including stingrays. “We’ve touched horseshoe crabs and dissected squid,” McLaughlin says. “It’s a fun way to learn.”
Fort Miles, a decommissioned World War II military installation, stands sentry over the park. Its armaments were hidden in bunkers in the dunes to ward off attacks by marauding German ships and submarines, a serious threat early in the war. There’s a museum in a vast fortified underground chamber, Battery 519, that was used for war planning and storing munitions. World War II army trucks take visitors to remote locations on the base on a varied schedule.
A sucker for small towns, I explored 2nd Street in the heart of the historic district, taking pictures and checking out store windows. I stopped in the Abraxas Studio of Art, brimming with paintings in vibrant colors. The proprietor told me they had been painted in the luminist style, characterized by realism and the play of light.
A man and his dog sat in the sun on the steps of Biblion Used Books & Rare Finds. Outside King’s Homemade Ice Cream Shop and in the shade of an awning, two women sat in friendly conversation while enjoying frozen treats.
Another couple, Barry Robinson and Francine Lamoriello, who live in Maryland but have a second home in Lewes, told me about their favorite restaurant, the elegant Heirloom, whose menu reflects today’s sophisticated palates. I’ll take the delectable pan-seared duck breast with caramelized nectarines any time.
McLaughlin and Fanning like Striper Bites, a notable eatery with nautical décor and a fish and sushi menu. Try the Nor’ Easter, an entree that includes a jumbo lump crab cake, butter-baked shrimp and scallop chunks.
Lamoriello also enjoys Lewes’ quaint shops, which range from fashion boutiques to a shop that sells board games and puzzles. Her favored stops include the Biblion bookstore and the Brush Factory, housed in an old industrial building, where vendors sell antiques, vintage goods and gifts.
With streets chock-a-block with historic sites, excellent restaurants and beautiful uncrowded beaches perfect for soaking up the fall sun, you’d be hard-pressed not to think you were on that storied island south of Cape Cod. There’s one difference: Lewes hasn’t been discovered — yet.