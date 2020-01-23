WV Travel Team: Training the kids for a long trip

Just after 7 a.m. on the Monday before Christmas, as our train neared Crawfordsville, Indiana, I was beginning to think this journey might turn out all right after all. The night before, as my wife, our two children and I settled into our coach seats on Amtrak’s Cardinal Line for the overnight ride from Charleston to Chicago, I wondered if we’d made a mistake. Watching the children thrash around trying to find comfortable positions in their seats and already grasping the unlikelihood of finding one in mine, I turned to my wife.
“Fifteen hours to go,” I said. “What have we gotten ourselves into?”
Now here it was, dawn in the rust belt, and 12 hours had passed bearably, if not exactly restfully. (Thank God, at least, for children’s melatonin gummies.) The kids and I had just made our swaying way back from the snack car for coffee and hot chocolate, although the snack car was already out of hot chocolate and the children had talked me into Cokes, instead. Checking the schedule, I saw we were only about a half-hour late for Crawfordsville, which would put us in Chicago by 10:30 a.m. Just a little over three hours until the warm embrace of family for the holidays.
The train slowed to a stop at the Crawfordsville station. It would not move again for more than five hours.
•••
My 7-year-old daughter has decided that long car rides are unbearable. She’s right, of course, but empathizing with her doesn’t make it easier to stand the tears and keening with which she expresses her outrage at being strapped into her booster seat for more than, say, 20 minutes at a time. After a particularly rough 45 minutes on the road back to Elkins from Seneca Rocks this fall, we decided we probably weren’t up to this year’s 10-hour drive to Chicago to spend Christmas with my in-laws.
Then my mother pointed out that Amtrak runs a train between Charleston and Chicago. A little research found that four tickets would not cost that much more than gas, a hotel room, and wear and tear on the car, and it seemed safe to assume there would be less screaming along the way.
Our voyage began on a Sunday and under what seems to have been an ill star. On Sundays, the Cardinal departs Charleston at 8:29 p.m., and our plan had been to spend the afternoon at the Clay Center to wear the kids out. My wife woke up with stomach flu, however, and we let her spend the day in bed, not sure until her afternoon rally if we’d be able to make the trip at all.
In Charleston, there were two more pieces of bad news. We had dutifully arrived an hour before departure time only to learn that the train was running an hour late, leaving us two hours to kill in the Charleston station’s Eastern Bloc-style waiting room.
And the station’s long-term parking area turned out to be little more than a dark, lonely wide spot on the shoulder of MacCorkle Avenue, pigeon-spattered under the rusty girders of the South Side Bridge and completely out of sight of the station. Earlier, my mother had offered to lend us her steering wheel lock and I’d made a joke of it. First unplanned expense of the trip: $33.38 at Advance Auto for one of our very own.
Unaccustomed as I am to train travel, I did not at first find anything amiss in how long our stop in Crawfordsville was dragging on. Perhaps the snack car was taking on a very large amount of hot chocolate? Then came an announcement that people who wished to smoke were welcome to step outside, followed by this curious remark: “That’s usually a sure-fire way to get our dispatcher to tell us we can get moving again.”
Meanwhile, on the banks of the Wabash, far away — 32 miles, more specifically, in Lafayette, Indiana, on Wabash Avenue between Old Romney Road and the Lafayette Cargill plant — a tractor-trailer carrying grain had crashed into the side of a freight train a few hours earlier. “Fuel and grain was spilled all over the roadway,” as I later read on the website of the local news station WLFI.
None of this was known to us for hours, however, and our train’s crew claimed to be just as much in the dark as we were. The official line until at least mid-morning was that CSX Corporation, which owned the track we were on, wasn’t saying why we were stopped.
So, we waited. The minutes and then hours crawled by. The snack car distributed free packs of pretzels, dark chocolate, and dried fruit. A conductor took interested parties on a “field trip” to a CVS a few blocks away. My wife and daughter went outside to play in the snow.
•••
Finally, five hours after we’d pulled into Crawfordsville, they put us on buses for the 2½-hour drive to Chicago. There may be something about a train, as Richie Havens sang in the Amtrak commercials of my youth, but I’ve never been so glad to climb into a bus and see the open highway in front of me. Then, in front of Chicago’s Union Station, it was into my brother-in-law’s Toyota Sienna van for the final leg of our journey to his house near Naperville.
A final leg that, according to Google Maps, would take an extra 25 minutes because of an accident, rounding out our total travel time to almost exactly 24 hours since departing Elkins.
At least no one was screaming. The kids had handled each setback with aplomb, and now it was all forgotten as they giggled giddily with a cousin in the back row of seats. It felt like we’d come through something together, and maybe found some fortitude we hadn’t known we had.
“Would you do it again?” asked my mother, when I texted her that we’d arrived.
“Maybe,” I answered.