Unable to gather at Ramadan, faith community finds ways to celebrate from a distance

Things at the Islamic Center of West Virginia in South Charleston have been quiet lately, the same as they’ve been at other area houses of worship.
Because of social distancing and a ban on public gatherings, including attending services at religious houses, the Muslim community has been unable to attend weekly prayers at the mosque, which is hard.
The holy month of Ramadan began April 23.
Usually, it’s a time of religious reflection, study and prayer for Muslims, who fast during the day and then gather together either in their homes or in mosques after dark to eat.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also includes confession of faith, five daily prayers, charitable giving and a pilgrimage to Mecca.
The gatherings at the Islamic Center are reverent, but also social.
“There’s always been a community of people who come to break their fasts with each other,” Islamic Center vice president Ibtesam Barazi said. “That started with a small group of people and grew to over a hundred people, last year.”
During weekends, when people have a little more time, the crowds of the faithful grow. The meals are potluck and wildly diverse.
Barazi said members of the community come from more than 30 countries and people bring everything.
“When you ask people to bring a dish, they’ll bring something that is special to them,” she said. “You’ll have Indian food, Pakistani food, Arabic food, food from Angola, whatever.”
And pizza. There’s often pizza.
Barazi laughed.
“Since all the children are born in the United States, it’s a dish all the kids like,” she said. “We try to have pizza for the kids, and the adults eat it as well.”
Observing Ramadan is important to Muslims and commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation. Fasting and praying is compulsory but getting together to eat and celebrate as a community isn’t. It’s just common practice.
Aside from the food, Barazi said they were missing out on the Taraweeh prayer at the mosque.
“That’s a special prayer that’s only done during Ramadan,” she said. “It’s usually done as a communal prayer. That’s one thing that’s missing.”
The Taraweeh prayer is an optional, but recommended, sixth prayer said by Muslims during the holiday.
Observant Muslims are called to pray five times a day, normally.
The Taraweeh prayer follows the final evening prayer and usually involves reading long portions of the Koran and performing many rak’ahs (a sequence of movement in prayer including saying certain words, bowing and prostrating).
The social distancing restrictions don’t prevent Muslims from observing Ramadan. The holy month focuses on family, Barazi said.
“It’s always about enriching and increasing your relationship with your family and relatives,” she said.
However, many of the people who attend the Islamic Center of West Virginia are immigrants, born and raised halfway around the globe. Their extended families are scattered around the country on a different continent entirely.
Having a faith family becomes very important.
“We rely on each other for support to replace family we don’t have in West Virginia,” she said.
As with other groups, Barazi said they’re trying to stay connected online through Zoom meetings, YouTube videos and Facebook.
“We have a full schedule of classes for various age groups on our website,” she said.
And while they can’t break their fast as a group, sharing casserole dishes of homemade favorites or boxes of takeout pizza, Barazi said they gather online after sunset and listen to talks from their imams.
Meeting online like that is kind of digital communion. At least, it’s a way to stay together in faith, but she said they were all looking forward to being able to meet in person again.
That could happen before the end of Ramadan, which ends May 23.
According to the state government, many of the social distance practices and restrictions on certain kinds of group meetings, including religious services, will be phased out over the next several weeks, if certain criteria are met and if the volume of new COVID-19 cases doesn’t explode.
Technically, nightly Ramadan services could resume in about a week, but Barazi wasn’t so sure that would happen. She wasn’t sure that the Islamic Center would be ready to open its doors to a crowd by Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan and is a feast day.
“I know people think, well, we missed celebrating Ramadan, can’t we celebrate Eid?” she said.
Barazi said the administrative staff of the center will have to talk about it, and she expects they will proceed cautiously.
“We have to consider our elderly population,” she said. “I think we’ll see what other houses are doing, what other mosques, synagogues and churches do for their people who are more at risk.”
Barazi said they had to wait — at least, for a while.
“We’re looking at it day by day,” she said. “Just like everybody else.”