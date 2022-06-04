After two years of organizing, Roger Dunfee finally will pull off the all-class reunion for 43 years of alumni of Valley High School in Smithers.
The school closed in 2019. The reunion starts June 24 at the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort greyhound race track in Cross Lanes, honoring the fact that the high school’s mascot was a greyhound. Opening night of the three-day event will end at Vino’s Bar and Grill.
“We’re gonna get together and dance all night and act like we’re still in high school,” Dunfee said.
Pandemic delays stalled earlier plans for the reunion following the shuttering of the school.
On June 25, a Saturday, the reunion will meet at the Marriott Town Center pavilion for “Promcoming” and a buffet dinner. Dunfee says this event will be “the homecoming and prom all in one.” The reunion closes the following day with a memorial at the Clay Center’s Caperton Planetarium in Charleston. The memorial, which will be called “Constellation Chien Gris,” will feature photos of alumni from 1977 to 2019 who have since passed away.
“It’s going to be a beautiful tribute there at the planetarium,” Dunfee said.
To honor these alumni, Dunfee has designated a cluster of stars in the Canis Major or “Greater Dog” constellation and is incorporating the photos into a film for attendees to watch.
“You go on a voyage to the far depths of the universe to see our stars that are going to honor the past alumni and any alumni that will pass in the future,” Dunfee said. “So it’s going to be moving, it’s going to be a way to bring in, hopefully, people that we’ve lost contact with.”
The memorial will be followed by a brunch.
Dunfee says this is an idea he had had for years that he has been able to bring to life in planning the reunion memorial.
“For years, I’ve heard of people buying a store for a couple hundred and giving it to someone as an honor to someone that’s passed away in your family or a friend and it’s always been in the back of my mind.”
Alumni interested in attending the reunion can purchase a weekend pass for $200 or pay individually per event. Vino’s Bar & Grill will cost $40; “Promcoming,” $90; and the Planetarium memorial, $70.
Tickets for the planetarium event without the brunch will cost $10. Children younger than 12 can attend for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Alumni who purchase the weekend pass will also get an alumni T-shirt, or comparable memento, and two greyhound race tickets for the 7 p.m. races June 24.
For more information about the event or to provide names and photos of alumni for the memorial, email rogerddunfee@yahoo.com. To purchase a ticket, contact Delores Dunfee at deloreskdunfee@yahoo.com or (704) 231-2512.