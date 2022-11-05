Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Adapted from Armistice Day and officially established in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Veterans Day is an opportunity for civilians to thank and honor those who served. But for some, it can be an uncomfortable time at best, and others avoid Veterans Day parades and celebrations altogether.

Resources such as the Department of Veterans Assistance or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offer health care, benefits, disability support and education, but some veterans say they do not provide enough.

