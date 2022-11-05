Adapted from Armistice Day and officially established in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Veterans Day is an opportunity for civilians to thank and honor those who served. But for some, it can be an uncomfortable time at best, and others avoid Veterans Day parades and celebrations altogether.
Resources such as the Department of Veterans Assistance or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offer health care, benefits, disability support and education, but some veterans say they do not provide enough.
One veteran from Putnam County who wished to only be referred to by his first name, Brian, said when treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), counselors and other mental health professionals at the VA do not understand what those who have served have witnessed and experienced.
While many veterans may also reflect this sentiment, another who served in Iraq and resides in the Kanawha Valley region who wished to remain anonymous, as he is continuing to work through his PTSD, said sometimes it does not matter if those at the VA have combat experience; instead, he said, it helps keep veterans grounded by having an objective listener. He also said he is more concerned that treatment should be more individualized based on patients’ service records.
“I came into the VA kind of resenting the fact that the therapist had never seen combat or served in the military, but I realized they’re not there for that; I can tell them about that,” he said. “What they need to do is understand the psychological process. That’s what they’re experts in, and it took me a while to get off my pedestal and realize that I needed to listen.
“I was coming into therapy with the wrong attitude, and I wasn’t getting help at first, because I was judging the therapist for not serving in Iraq, and the truth is, they don’t have to, to be able to help you,” he said. “You need someone who understands your reality that you’re trying to fit back into.”
When Brian, who served from 1989 to 2014, returned home from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, he said he would not let his family greet him at the airport because he felt out of place and needed time and space to regroup on his own. Additionally, he said, holidays are still a difficult time, even years removed from active duty overseas.
“I have never acclimated to civilian life,” Brian said. “When I first came back, I was lost. Holidays were the worst because I didn’t know how to fit in; I didn’t know what I should be doing because I hadn’t had a holiday with family in so long.”
Brian compared returning home to entering a foreign land with no understanding of the language; he did not know how to communicate with his civilian family members right away after being used to active duty.
“You slowly but surely realize that you’re now not needed like you were before, and it’s confusing,” he said.
The veteran from the Kanawha Valley said the first thing he did when he got home from Iraq — though it was maladaptive — was seek out alcohol. Not knowing how else to deal with his experiences, he turned to drinking, to try and escape his constant fatigue.
“I was so tired. That fatigue is enduring. I still stay tired to this day,” he said. “I’ve had doctors tell me it’s vitamin D, vitamin B 12 deficiencies. We ate out of a cardboard box for weeks at a time if we ate it all. I get it, but I always thought I would be able to sleep better over time, and you just don’t.”
After experiencing some difficulties with his personal life, this veteran said his family made him realize he needed to get help. He did not realize how he had changed, though he felt a disconnect with people almost immediately. This eventually led to feeling like he did not belong anywhere — even on base with others who were never deployed. He said he also was not prepared to deal with the civilian workplace after active duty service.
“You alienate yourself, because you kind of judge the guys that never deployed. You don’t mean to, but it’s like you don’t trust them. You trust the people that you were there with,” he said.
This veteran said another reason civilians do not understand how he felt is because the service experience is nothing like Hollywood projects it, and what would make him feel appreciated is for people to not make assumptions — because no two veterans’ stories are the same.
“This is why guys don’t reach out,” he said. “It’s not that the VA is at fault, per se. There are some bureaucratic problems in the VA, but you just don’t know what to say and how to say it because who’s going to understand this stuff? You really have to see it and experience it to have that picture.”
Many veterans who struggle with PTSD and their mental health take their own lives, leaving their fellow veterans to feel guilt — an emotion some struggle with already, especially when they’ve experienced previous losses during combat. For some, Veterans Day and its celebrations are a reminder of those who have been lost. Others simply do not like crowds.
“I think they’re important for people to do, but it’s tied to too many bad things for me,” said the Kanawha Valley Iraq veteran. “I don’t even go to veterans’ appreciation dinners because I feel like I don’t deserve to be there. There were some near misses overseas, and you just get this thing like why me, not them? You just never feel like you deserve them.”
One way to help veterans reintegrate into society more effectively is through job opportunities, and Lawrence Mullins Jr. said many jobs should consider hiring veteran candidates first, as they are goal oriented.
“Our military has a different lifestyle than the civilian world. Most of us have a drive, and if you don’t go into the military with that drive, they’ll teach you how to get it. While there, you’re goal oriented and accomplishing things; you want to get things done because you had to,” he said. “For the overwhelming majority of veterans you hire, you’re going to get somebody that is all about completing the tasks that they’re given.”
Mullins served in the Army from 1993 to 1996. Stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, he was part of a Drug Enforcement Agency mission on the U.S.-Mexico border and served six months in Haiti during Operation Uphold Democracy.
While on leave, he became paralyzed from the chest down before he could reenlist, and he now serves as the secretary of the West Virginia chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Mullins said when he came home, he was proud to have been in service, though he noted the attitude toward veterans changed from casual indifference to appreciation after the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
“If I was out and I had anything that said Army on it or Army retired or something like that, there were a lot of times I couldn’t even buy my own dinner,” he said. “If I was in a restaurant people would pay for my dinner; everybody would thank me for my service. So it’s welcome when that happens.”
Mullins said while Veterans Day celebrations are important, something the community could do to show appreciation for those who served is reach out more than once a year.
“Most appreciation is just on Veterans Day; maybe reach out and have some events for veterans throughout the year,” he said. “Let them know you’re thinking of them more than one day a year.”
Frank Goff, a veteran of the Korean War, has been active and concerned with veterans’ affairs for decades, including being instrumental in the creation of a Korean War Veterans Memorial in South Charleston. He said in general, he and his fellow servicemembers were thanked, but there was no special recognition after returning home. Goff disembarked the ship and made his way home to West Virginia, where the first thing he did was visit his parents and his girlfriend. Goff then got a job and went to work almost immediately. He said he did not talk about his experiences in the Korean War until years later.
“We didn’t have any banners or bands or anything like that. I can remember it was nice to get home. I remember that,” Goff said. “I survived it, came home and adjusted. I haven’t had a lot of problems that a lot of veterans seemingly have. I don’t know why, but I’ve done real well.”
Goff, a two-time recipient of the Bronze Star, as well as the Silver Star and Purple Heart, said to effectively return home to a normal life, soldiers have to change.
“You have to leave a combat situation and enter into a working relationship in a neighborhood and adapt and change,” Goff said. “That was just a part of getting out of the military and becoming a civilian again. There are changes you have to make, but the military is good for you. It taught you a lot of discipline.”
With the Korean War often being dubbed the Forgotten War, Goff, past president of the Korean War Veterans Association, said he does everything he can to remember and memorialize those who served. Remembering the Korean War, especially so future generations will continue to respect and commemorate those who served, is especially important for Goff.
“I think it’s a shame that people don’t even know how many people were killed in Korea. The actual count in Korea is 54,246,” Goff said.
In previous years, Goff has been involved with the VA, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. At 90, Goff has been open about his experiences in more recent years. He was a first echelon combat soldier and experienced severe shrapnel wounds. Once Goff returned home, he tried to forget his experiences to lead a normal life, especially because no one talked about it and resources were not readily available.
“It takes you about 10 years to get over it, but you finally get your mind off it and you don’t talk about it,” Goff said. “I talk about it more today than I ever did before.”
As a Silver Star recipient, Goff has a special license plate on his car and because of this, he said, he’s been thanked for his service by many.
“Those kinds of things make you feel good,” Goff said.