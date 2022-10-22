Obsessed as I am with eating and drinking well, I make a conscious effort to not only pair wine with the food I consume, but also to match these pairings with the seasons of the year. You would think the occasional sideways glance in a full-length mirror would disabuse me of this obsessive tendency, but it does not.
Right now, the daily recipes at Chez Brown are morphing from the warm-weather, lighter-type meals of summer to the heartier fare of fall. So, the white and red wines I choose to pair with autumn meals are necessarily fuller bodied — kind of like me!
Soups and stews are among the most desirable transition foods to experience in autumn, and good, old American chili tops my list of fall culinary delights. While many folks prefer beer as the go-to beverage for chili, I’m going to suggest that you consider wine to accompany this spicy vegetable-and-meat concoction, especially when you pair it with my own recipe below. As a matter of fact, chili is the reason I started writing about wine.
Confused? Let me explain.
Back in 1981, I won the state chili cookoff at Snowshoe and then represented West Virginia at the World Chili Championship in Los Angeles. I also convinced some friends to join my wife and me in L.A., where we all had a great time (from what I remember). But, not surprisingly, my chili didn’t win. Afterward, we rented a van and spent the next week touring the wine country of Napa and Sonoma, where we tasted at some of the greatest wineries in California. When I returned to Charleston, I happened to mention to Daily Mail city editor (at the time) Sam Hindman that the paper should have someone write about wine and the nascent wine industry. Sam suggested that I do it, and the rest, as they say, is history.
In addition to the chili that I prepared at Hollywood Race Track that day, there were also awards for categories like unique costumes, best-decorated booths and most-clever skits. Our group decided to do a short skit entitled: “Hillbilly Chili – The Real McCoy” — based on the hit TV show of the time, “The Real McCoys.” I’m ashamed to admit we looked like moonshiners dressed in bib overalls and wearing pointy hats. We even blacked out our teeth to further solidify the stereotypical view all outsiders had about West Virginians. Mea Culpa!
So, what wines pair well with chili? I generally use medium- to full-bodied reds such as zinfandel, Cotes du Rhone or Valpolicella. You might try these: Terra d’Oro Zinfandel; Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone; and Allegrini Valpolicella Classico.
I also recommend sparkling wines with chili because their refreshing, thirst-quenching qualities present a nice counterpoint to this spicy dish. Here are a few sparklers that work well: Segura Viudas Cava from Spain; Gruet Blanc De Blancs from New Mexico; and Saint-Hilaire from France.
All the wines listed above are priced under $30 a bottle.
My recipe does not include beans, because they were not allowed to be used in the chili cookoff competitions. However, feel free to add them if you wish.
