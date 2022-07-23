Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220724-gm-vines_Caprese-2022.jpg
The red and yellow tomatoes of summer don’t need to be overwhelmed with red wines. Try pairing Caprese with crisp, fruity white wines.

 JOHN BROWN | Courtesy photo

I don’t know about you, but after a particularly good meal accompanied by a glass or two of fine wine, I can become pensive, reflective and downright hillbilly profound.

One evening last week after such a repast, I came to the happy realization that, despite the troublesome distractions of the times, including wars, natural disasters, pandemics and global warming, it’s less than two months until the Backyard Brawl.

In addition to being a wine connoisseur, John Brown is also a novelist. His latest book is “Augie’s World” which is a sequel to his debut novel, “Augie’s War.” You can find out more about his novels at wordsbyjohnbrown.com.

