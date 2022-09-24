Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Stumtown-Ales2674.jpg
Stumptown Ales owner Jon Robeson tends to his hops.

 John Brown | Courtesy photo

I came of age during a time when beer was — well — just beer. Often, the suds were chased with a shot glass full of cheap hootch. Heck, if you ever wanted something other than cold, yellow pilsner in my neighborhood, you had to wait until Christmastime when a regional brewer produced something called “Old Frothingslosh.” One of the taglines in the commercials for Old Frothingslosh read: “A whale of an ale for the pale, stale, male.” Another one read: “A beer so light the foam is on the bottom.”

Aside from unconventional (and apocryphal) brews like Old Frothingslosh, beer remained predictable (and boring) in this country with most of the suds mass-produced by large, industrial-type breweries. That is, until the past couple of decades when enterprising beer lovers re-invented the business by creating a new category of products called craft brews.

