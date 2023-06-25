Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PASTAGRAPE-TOMATOES.jpg

Vino e Pasta pairs nicely with fruity white Italian wines for a perfectly light summer dinner.

 JOHN BROWN | Courtesy photo

Summertime has come early this year with an extended period of San Diego-like weather, featuring warm temperatures, low humidity and cool nights. As a result, I transitioned earlier than normal from the full-bodied wines of winter to lighter and more refreshing whites and reds that are better suited to warmer weather. Likewise, my food choices have also morphed from heavier, protein-centric dishes to lighter vegetable- and fruit-enhanced meals.

Today, I’ll share a recipe with you for a summertime pasta dish that is light and healthy. It’s also delicious when accompanied by either of the two Italian white wines I’m recommending as pairing partners. And while each of the wines is made with different grapes, grown in distinctly diverse regions of the country, each bottle pairs exceptionally well with the pasta dish.

In addition to being a wine connoisseur, John Brown is also a novelist. His latest book is “Augie’s World” which is a sequel to his debut novel, “Augie’s War.” You can find out more about his novels at wordsbyjohnbrown.com.

Tags

Recommended for you