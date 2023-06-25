Summertime has come early this year with an extended period of San Diego-like weather, featuring warm temperatures, low humidity and cool nights. As a result, I transitioned earlier than normal from the full-bodied wines of winter to lighter and more refreshing whites and reds that are better suited to warmer weather. Likewise, my food choices have also morphed from heavier, protein-centric dishes to lighter vegetable- and fruit-enhanced meals.
Today, I’ll share a recipe with you for a summertime pasta dish that is light and healthy. It’s also delicious when accompanied by either of the two Italian white wines I’m recommending as pairing partners. And while each of the wines is made with different grapes, grown in distinctly diverse regions of the country, each bottle pairs exceptionally well with the pasta dish.
While Italian cuisine is considered world-class, the ingredients used to create dishes are simple and mainly local and farm fresh. Unlike French cuisine, which relies heavily on the addition of cream, butter and animal fat, Italian food is lighter and healthier. The main source of fat used to cook Italian dishes is olive oil, which is universally considered healthy by medical experts. And when Italians do consume saturated fats — like cheese, prosciutto and sausage — they do so in moderation, and then they sip a glass or two of wine to de-clog their arteries.
As a Magna cum Laude graduate of Whatsamata U, my credentials as a certified expert on all things Italian is beyond reproach. Well, that may be a bit of an exaggeration, but I have memorized every legendary line in the “Godfather” movies, and I do know a thing or two about Italian wine and food. So today, I’m gonna make you “an offer you can’t refuse.” The accompanying recipe, along with complementary wine pairing recommendations, is the offer you won’t want to refuse.
The two wines I’m recommending you pair with Vino e Pasta come from regions at either ends of Italy, but both are harmonious accompaniments to the dish.
2020 Tiefenbrunner Pino Grigio ($21) —
This crisp white from Trentino-Alto Adige in the extreme northern part of Italy (almost in Austria) is full of citrus and ripe green apple flavors. It is also a refreshing and complementary counterpoint to the richness of the pasta dish.
2021 Di Majo Norante Falanghina ($15)
— From the hills above Naples in southern Italy, this medium-bodied white has flavors of melon with nuances of peach and tropical fruit. It is complex and well-balanced, and pairs seamlessly with the Pasta e Vino.
In addition to being a wine connoisseur, John Brown is also a novelist. His latest book is “Augie’s World” which is a sequel to his debut novel, “Augie’s War.” You can find out more about his novels at wordsbyjohnbrown.com.