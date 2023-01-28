After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, Feastivall, that hedonistic gala that features a wine-vs.-beer throwdown, will once again welcome a packed house of hungry and thirsty gourmands to Berry Hills Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Feastivall, of course, is a fundraiser supporting Festivall — the multi-week entertainment event that brings a plethora of talented musical artists to the greater Charleston area each summer. It’s always gratifying to observe the positive effect our contributions make to the community in which we live. But Feastivall is also a good old-fashion beverage rumble pitting wine vs. beer in a five-course gourmet meal. And attendees will have the opportunity to vote on the best accompaniment (wine or beer) for each course prepared by local guest chefs.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a wine and beer aperitif bar, where guests can sip, mingle and bid on items at the silent auction, including works of art, as well as restaurant packages, travel opportunities and other gifts. The evening will also feature musical performances by local artists. If you’re interested in attending, cost is $125 a person. However, the event always sells out quickly, so you might want to sign up right away. Get your tickets by going to http://festivallcharleston.com/ or by calling 304-470-0489.
Guests will enjoy five courses, each paired with a craft beer selected by (misguided) beer geeks Charles Bockway and Erin McCoy. Of course, yours truly, assisted by Amanda Karpeuk of Mountain State Beverage, selected the wines, which come from Germany, Spain, California, Washington State and Italy. I’m sure our opponents for Feastivall will soon reveal their frosty pairings for the dinner, but I can’t imagine that lesser liquid (beer) will be able to compete with the most food-friendly beverage (wine) man has ever produced.
Here is the menu with wine pairing selections, along with the guest chef who is responsible for preparing each course.
Shrimp & Grit Cake
Manchego cheese, cilantro infused DiTrapano olive oil, candied bacon and micro greens — Chef Ke, caterer and owner of the Chef Ke Experience
