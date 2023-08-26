Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

2020 Damilano Langhe Arneis pairs well with Teala — a zesty, spicy, Italian vegetable casserole.

 JOHN BROWN | Courtesy photo

During winters when I was growing up in the Northview section of Clarksburg, West Virginia, I remember being forced to eat food I thought had been grown in tin cans. When I refused to eat the limp and tasteless vegetables and fruit that oozed from these metal containers, I was required to sit at the dinner table until I relented, and choked down a forkful of the despicable stuff.

I suppose there was some sort of nutritional benefit to consuming canned veggies and fruit back then, but I would have preferred starvation, a paddling from Dad or even being whacked on the knuckles again by Sister Grimalda for talking during class at St. James Grade School — a medieval, penal institution where I served more time in detention than in the classroom.

In addition to being a wine connoisseur, John Brown is also a novelist.

