Ch-Montelenna-Chard-med.jpeg

The 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay — a Napa Valley, Calif., wine, won first place in the white wine category at the “Judgment of Paris,” a high-profile wine tasting with French judges held on May 24, 1976. This event, which another Napa wine won in the red category, finally put California wines on the worldwide map.

 Courtesy photo

The California wine industry got its start when Father Junipero Serra planted grape seeds at his San Juan Capistrano mission in 1769 near what is now San Diego. The string of Franciscan missions reached northern California nearly 100 years later, where the first commercial winery in the state — Buena Vista — was established in the town of Sonoma.

The wine industry in California has grown to nearly 3,000 wineries and represents more than 80% of all wine produced in the United States. If California were a separate country, it would be the fourth-largest wine producer in the world. Despite these impressive statistics, widespread acceptance and appreciation of California wine was a long time coming. In fact, through the first 75 years of the 20th century, California wine received little recognition outside of the United States.

