Volunteers learn basics of archaeology at Greenbrier County dig

CALDWELL — An archaeological excavation of a campsite used by native hunter-gatherers 8,000 or more years ago was completed several days ahead of schedule, thanks to an army of volunteers who pitched in to dig, scrape and sift.
More than 70 volunteers, from St. Albans to Elkins, some working multiple days, took part in the project. It was organized by the Greenbrier River Trail Association, which plans to build a new trailhead parking and picnic area at the 5.5-acre site, located at the south end of the 77-mile-long rail trail.
“We had a lot of volunteers, which kind of surprised us, and they really came here to work,” said Stephen McBride.
McBride conducted the dig along with his wife, Kim, and brother, David — all archaeologists, Greenbrier County natives and graduates of Greenbrier East High School.
“The volunteers have really helped us out a lot,” he said.
Between the time the excavation began Sept. 15 and ended Monday afternoon, “we’ve had 20 or so volunteers working here every day,” said Nancy Harris of the Greenbrier River Trail Association, who coordinated volunteer labor for the dig.
Since federal funds were involved in a grant to develop the new trailhead facility, which will augment the smaller and often overcrowded existing Caldwell trailhead, a preliminary archaeological survey was required before construction could begin.
During that Phase I survey, a contractor hired by the state dug a series of small shovel test probes into the subsoil at 10- to 15-meter intervals, and then sifted through the dirt removed from the holes to check for artifacts. One of test holes produced a virtually intact Kirk spear point, used during the Early Archaic era 8,000 to 9,000 years ago.
That find led the State Historic Preservation Office to require the recently completed Phase II archaeological survey to take place. Its goal is to learn more about the size and historic significance of the ancient campsite and provide data needed to see if it meets the requirements for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
No archaeological consultants on the state Department of Transportation’s list of contractors eligible to conduct surveys involving federal grants submitted proposals deemed acceptable to complete a Phase II survey. To keep the project on track, the Greenbrier River Trail Association stepped in and sought permission to solicit proposals from other professional archaeologists, subject to approval by SHPO.
Permission was granted, but with one catch: The GRTA had to cover the cost of the followup survey.
McBride Preservation Services LLC, of Lexington, Kentucky, submitted the successful proposal for the work. The McBrides have spent most of their archaeological careers in Kentucky, where Kim McBride served as co-director of the Kentucky Archaeological Survey, Stephen McBride continues to work with Camp Nelson National Monument, and David McBride worked for a cultural heritage consulting firm.
“It’s good to be working at a place where we get to see some of the people we grew up with, and instead of a motel, get to stay at the homeplace, which is only 2 miles away,” David McBride said.
During the course of the Caldwell survey, the McBrides and volunteers excavated 14 one-meter-square pits and, with mechanical assistance, a shallow trench.
Volunteers used trowels to scrape the bases of the pits slowly and steadily to reveal soil layers and any features, like hearthstones or animal bones, to emerge from the scraping. Soil scraped from the pits was sifted through a screen to capture any small artifacts unearthed in the process.
No features, other than those from natural sources, like tree roots, turned up in the survey.
“Early Archaic people were so ephemeral,” David McBride said. “They moved seasonally from camp to camp, to follow game or collect seeds and nuts.”
An absence of fire ring stones, charred organic material or animal bones may indicate that the site was infrequently occupied.
But the Early Archaic people who did use the camp apparently kept busy.
Hundreds of chips of chert — sedimentary rock from which Native Americans crafted tools — were found, many of them formed from river cobbles. Also found were a round stone that may have been used as a hammer, several sharpened rock scrapers and the remnants of three more projectile points, all dating back to the Early Archaic era. Two were fashioned from quartzite, the other from chert. One of the finds — a quartzite spear point with a broken tip — had been re-worked to create a scraping tool.
“I’ve enjoyed learning how archaeologists go about their work,” said volunteer Rodney Pitchford, a former Putnam County resident who recently moved to Lewisburg.
“I’m a history buff and I’ve always had an interest in this stuff,” said another volunteer, Mike Riley of St. Albans, who was accompanied by his son, Jesse, a Boy Scout who used his volunteer time to help meet the requirements for an archeology merit badge.
After the McBrides finish washing and cataloging the artifacts, arranging photos and maps of the excavation pits, and writing a report on the project, it will be up to SHPO to decide whether the site requires a more extensive Phase III excavation before work on the trailhead facility can begin.
Since the site appears to have been used only sporadically as a campsite, it seems unlikely to warrant further excavation.
In West Virginia, the McBrides have conducted numerous excavations at 18th century frontier fort sites in Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Pocahontas and other eastern counties. They now have a long list of volunteers to contact to help with excavations planned next year at several frontier fort locations.
The GRTA bought the Caldwell site several years ago, and in 2016, transferred the deed for the property to the Division of Natural Resources, which manages the Greenbrier River Trail through its state park system and will maintain the new trailhead facility.
Assuming construction is allowed to move forward by SHPO, the trailhead facility is likely to be built in stages, starting with a parking lot to supplement the existing trailhead’s 20-vehicle lot. Plans call for the new facility to include two picnic shelters, restrooms, bike racks and 28 parking slots.
The GRTA has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $23,250 to cover the cost of the Phase II survey.