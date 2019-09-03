Walk for Hope set for Saturday

The Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation’s annual two mile Walk for Hope will be held in downtown Charleston on Saturday with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the walk starting at 9 a.m. The walk benefits pediatric cancer patients at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.
The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Walkers can register online at www.give.camcfoundation.org/walk, and can sign up as individuals or create a team. Registration will take place inside the Smith Street entrance of Appalachian Power Park. For more information, contact Hannah Jackson, Community Giving Officer, at 304-388-9870.