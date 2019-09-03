Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Walk for Hope set for Saturday

The Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation’s annual two mile Walk for Hope will be held in downtown Charleston on Saturday with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the walk starting at 9 a.m. The walk benefits pediatric cancer patients at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.

The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Walkers can register online at www.give.camcfoundation.org/walk, and can sign up as individuals or create a team. Registration will take place inside the Smith Street entrance of Appalachian Power Park. For more information, contact Hannah Jackson, Community Giving Officer, at 304-388-9870.

Funerals for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Broyles, Mark - 2 p.m., Twin City Bible Church, Nitro.

Diamond, Teresa - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Ellison, Larry - 4 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.

Hawley, Janice - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Hudson, Marty - Noon, Sylvester Church of God, Sylvester.

Kinder, Imogene - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Miller, Emma - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Slappe, Charles - 2 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Charleston.