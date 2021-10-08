The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sushi as a cow

Sasha asked for a werewolf costume, but her mom could only find a cow hat. Vengeance will be Sasha’s.

 Leann Ray | Courtesy photo

Got a four-legged ghost? A canine cowboy? A furry Frankenstein? Send those photos in!

With Halloween just around the corner, the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s annual Halloween pet costume photo page will soon return.

Funny, scary or otherwise incriminating pictures should be sent by Oct. 18 to social@wvgazettemail.com with “Pet Halloween photo” in the subject line. Hi-res images preferred.

Be sure to include your name, where you live and a phone number, along with your pet’s name and any further details about their choice of costume.

We’ll feature as many as possible on Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31, in the Life & Style section. Imagine how thrilled your pet will be!

Recommended for you