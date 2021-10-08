Wanted: Halloween Pet Photos Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Sasha asked for a werewolf costume, but her mom could only find a cow hat. Vengeance will be Sasha’s. Leann Ray | Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Got a four-legged ghost? A canine cowboy? A furry Frankenstein? Send those photos in!With Halloween just around the corner, the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s annual Halloween pet costume photo page will soon return.Funny, scary or otherwise incriminating pictures should be sent by Oct. 18 to social@wvgazettemail.com with “Pet Halloween photo” in the subject line. Hi-res images preferred.Be sure to include your name, where you live and a phone number, along with your pet’s name and any further details about their choice of costume.We’ll feature as many as possible on Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31, in the Life & Style section. Imagine how thrilled your pet will be! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Upcoming Events